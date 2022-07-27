NCODA Announces New Continuing Education Platform for the Medically-Integrated Oncology Community

NCODA University Offers Complimentary Accredited Learning Through Virtual and In-Person Events

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering all stakeholders in oncology with easily accessible, patient-centered education and collaborative learning opportunities is fundamental to NCODA, Inc. Today, NCODA, launches NCODA University , a new division of the organization, which will allow medically-integrated oncology professionals to obtain top-tier training in a format that is accessible, functional, diverse, and addresses current practice needs.

NCODA University will utilize a four-column structure for encompassing educational initiatives specifically designed for each of the different facets: members, trainees (students, residents, and fellows), industry team members, and patients. "This new educational platform will help us continue providing quality education to a variety of different stakeholders in oncology - from our students and industry partners, to our clinical members and the patients they serve," said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director at NCODA.

Firmly committed to lifelong learning, NCODA University, led by Julianne Darling, PharmD, BCOP (Manager of Education), will build upon highly utilized NCODA-developed resources such as the Oral Chemotherapy Education (OCE) and Intravenous Cancer Treatment Education (IVE) sheets. In addition, the program will meet important needs of oncology professionals with continuing education (CE) activities, a virtual expert speaker library, Medically-Integrated Pharmacy (MIP) Significance Training, and learning modules designed to equip all participants with the information needed to excel in oncology.

Not only will NCODA University support clinical and industry professionals, the program will fill a gap in pharmacy student oncology education. Working closely with NCODA-affiliated schools / colleges of pharmacy, the need for enhanced oncology-focused coursework was identified. Pharmacy students, residents and fellows will be able to engage with NCODA University for learning opportunities designed to enhance important oncology curriculum prior to graduating.

NCODA University is a complimentary member benefit and is now available on NCODA.org .

The program will offer in-person CE at the upcoming NCODA Fall Summit on October 27-29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

