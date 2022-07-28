Beloved Spirit Brand Moutai Bulao Takes Center Stage with Innovative Tasting Experiences for Consumers

Chinese baijiu is the most consumed liquor in the world - with an estimated 40 per cent share of the global liquor market

Moutai Bulao stands out as the finest baijiu brand and continues to make its mark overseas by introducing innovative tasting experiences for new consumers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful, distinctive, and clear as water, baijiu is often cited as the most consumed liquor in the world. While much of this consumption has been driven domestically, baijiu has been gaining massive popularity all across the world, and the best drinking cities in the world - from London and New York to Singapore - are quickly embracing the potential in baijiu's fragrant aroma and complex flavour.

Among the finest baijiu brands is Moutai, which continues to stand at the top of global consumer popularity, according to a 2021 report from valuation consultancy Brand Finance . As Moutai continues to gain momentum, the liquor brand Moutai Bulao is making its mark abroad by introducing its new concept, the "Tasting Era", which refers to innovative tasting experiences for consumers. Similar to how sake is synonymous with Japanese cuisine, the "Tasting Era" aims to shape accessible and delightful baijiu experiences for new consumers by introducing Moutai Bulao with Chinese food pairings. The grand launch of the "Tasting Era" was held in Singapore on 20 July, where around 350 guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner.

Chinese Baijiu starts from Tasting Era

Tasting Era starts with Moutai Bulao

Moutai Bulao starts with Chang Chang

Moutai Bulao is exclusively distributed worldwide (excluding Mainland China) by MTBL Global Pte Ltd (MTBL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Ascent Bridge Limited(formally known as AEI Corporation Limited), and has been its key strategic brand and product since 2018. Specially designed for overseas markets, Moutai Bulao 125ml comes in a smaller volume meant to encourage trial among people who are new to the liquor. MTBL Global USA Inc, a fully-owned subsidiary of MTBL launched the product in the United States of America (USA) in 2021.

Supporting the "Tasting Era" is MTBL's newly-launched 4th generation of smart liquor experience machines, which retails Moutai Bulao in a new volume – 5 ml. Unlike traditional beverage supply and distribution channels, MTBL has leveraged technology to better manage supply to meet customers' needs by relying on digital network infrastructure, large-scale data collection and analysis, and a network of smart liquor experience machines.

With its precision marketing technology and mobile app, Chang Chang, consumers are able to sample Moutai Bulao at participating restaurants. Moutai Bulao comes in a 3-bottle bundle which makes a great present for family, friends and business partners. The full baijiu experience comes to life when consumers combine their liquor shots with curated Chinese cuisine pairings - a culture that dates more than a thousand years back.

"Baijiu is experiencing rapidly rising demand overseas and there is tremendous potential for growth. But beyond its novelty, baijiu is also rooted in centuries of culture and tradition - it is the spirit that binds and encourages social interconnectivity, perfect for large gatherings at banquet tables over a multi-course meal. By launching the latest generation of our smart machines at restaurants worldwide, our impetus is for consumers to be acquainted and immersed into the world of baijiu as authentically as possible - through a shared celebration of food and drinks," said Mr. Joe Sun, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Bridge, the Group that owns MTBL.

Moutai Bulao is distilled from fermented sorghum and rice, and is the first product in its category to include longan, wolfberry, hawthorn, and Angelica dahurica - giving it a much smoother taste instead of a fiery mouthfeel. It is also one of the most valuable spirits worldwide as the alcohol is derived from a thousand-year-old traditional brewing technique which is one of the most complicated brewing processes in the liquor industry.

With its strong alcohol content and long-lasting, prominent flavour, Moutai has often been a source of inspiration in the ever-evolving culinary art scene. Moutai Bulao goes well with strong flavours such as smoked, pickled or fatty meats including Buffalo wings and pork. Seafood and Moutai Bulao also go well together as the liquor brings out the natural sweetness of fresh seafood. Other natural pairings with Moutai Bulao include grilled Korean foods, caviar and Japanese sashimi.

Baijiu also possesses great potential in cocktails, and mixologists across the world are increasingly putting their own creative spin on the drink, such as by infusing Moutai with herbs and botanicals to unlock fresh and delicate flavours. This presents a great opportunity for Moutai Bulao to appeal to and introduce the brand to younger audiences who are adventurous and want to seek bold flavours.

To further raise awareness and appreciation for baijiu, MTBL plans to set up 16 Cultural Centres around the world. Visitors can expect interactive cultural exhibitions and liquor tasting spaces where they can learn more about the unique distillation and fermentation processes involved in making baijiu and Moutai Bulao through an immersive VR experience. MTBL also has an exclusive global membership programme where members get to enjoy fine dining experiences, a trip to Moutai town, MTBL global membership business networks and various other benefits at any of its cultural centres worldwide. In 2019, the first overseas MTBL Cultural Centre opened in Singapore.

For the first phase of the "Tasting Era", MTBL is targeting to deploy 300 units of its 4th generation of smart liquor machines in New York, New Jersey, California and Florida, by the end of this year. The brand will also be offering a special, limited-time treat for USA consumers by giving away 12,000 Moutai Bulao shots when the machines arrive in the last quarter of 2022, and the shots can be redeemed at participating F&B and lifestyle establishments via the Chang Chang app. More details will be announced at a later date.

The Chang Chang app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play store. For more information about MTBL, please visit www.mtblglobal.com.

About Moutai Bulao

Moutai Bulao is a 53° mixed liquor manufactured by Guizhou Moutai Winery (Group) Health Wine Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of state-owned Kweichow Moutai Group. It shares the same roots and origin as Kweichow Moutai and has been selected as the key strategic brand and product in Moutai Group since 2018. It is available in bottles of 125 ml, a packaging specially designed to encourage consumption in global markets. Moutai Bulao is distilled from fermented sorghum and rice, and is the first product in its category to include four distinct ingredients - longan, wolfberry, hawthorn, and Angelica dahurica. Derived from a thousand-year-old traditional brewing technique, the entire process of producing one batch of Moutai Bulao takes a minimum of three to five years, setting this as one of the most complicated brewing processes in the entire liquor industry. Moutai Bulao has been the Group's key strategic global product since 2018.

About MTBL Global Pte Ltd & MTBL Global USA Inc

MTBL Global Pte Ltd (MTBL) owns the exclusive global distributor rights (excluding Mainland China) to market and sell Moutai Bulao, one of the most valuable spirits brands in the world, in 125ml bottles. Unlike traditional beverage supply and distribution channels, MTBL leverages technology to innovate its distribution channels, relying on digital network infrastructure, large-scale data collection and analysis, and a network of smart liquor experience machines to enable better accessibility for consumers. As part of its outreach strategy, MTBL will progressively launch these machines in 39 different countries through partner stores, with this serving as MTBL's primary distribution channel. MTBL Global USA Inc is responsible for the sales and promotion of Moutai Bulao in the United States of America.

MTBL also holds exclusive rights to establish MTBL Cultural Centres globally. The centres serve as a platform for people to learn about the long-standing culture of Chinese cuisine and baijiu pairings, and to showcase the unique distillation and fermentation processes involved in making baijiu. Consumers who join MTBL's exclusive global membership programme will get to enjoy fine dining experiences, a trip to Moutai and various other benefits at its cultural centres worldwide.

About Ascent Bridge Limited

Founded in 1983 and subsequently listed on SGX Main Board on 11 February 2004, Ascent Bridge Limited (formerly known as AEI Corporation Limited) is engaged in the business of production, sale and distribution of food and beverages. The Company acquired MTBL Global Pte Ltd ("MTBL") and changed the name of the company to Ascent Bridge Limited with a new logo and Chinese name (Li Shì Shí) in March 2022. The Chinese name reflects the new direction and focus of the Group. The new name carries a new logo with the tagline, New Spirit, New Impetus. Li stands for our product, Shì stands for People and Shí stands for right timing. The name embodies the combination of the elements of right timing, right place and right people to build a successful Group.

In acquiring MTBL, the company has achieved a milestone in its diversification into the food and beverage business. MTBL owns the exclusive global distributor rights (excluding Mainland China) to market and sell Moutai Bulao 125ml liquor product, one of the most valuable spirits brands worldwide. Unlike traditional beverage supply and distribution channels, MTBL has innovated its distribution channels by leveraging IT concepts, digital network infrastructure, big data, and a network of smart vending machines. The network of smart vending machines will span over our partners' stores in geographic markets, serving as MTBL's primary distribution channel.

For more information, please visit www.ascentbridge.com

Ascent Bridge Limited

9 Temasek Boulevard, #28-05,

Suntec Tower Two, Singapore 038989

Tel: (65) 6536 6228 Fax: (65) 6557 2136

For business queries, please contact:

Ms. Kristine Chen

Tel: (001) 9296230338

Email: info.usa@mtblglobal.com

Ms Haze Shi

Tel: (65) 6536 6228

Email: haze.shi@ascentbridge.com.sg

For media queries, please contact:

mtbl@woodnoteconsulting.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ascent Bridge Limited