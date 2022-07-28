HR Industry Leader Allison Brown Joins Verde Environmental Technologies' Advisory Council

With 30 years of experience in the HR space, Brown will provide insights to help tackle substance misuse in the U.S. workforce

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Environmental Technologies Inc., maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, welcomes Allison Brown to its Advisory Council.

Founder of Health e(fx) — a solutions provider that helps employers with ACA compliance — Brown has 30 years of experience in the human resources space and is a nationally recognized health reform expert. Her past roles include director of employee services, health and welfare, benefits and payroll at Regis Corporation. Brown has also previously served as a market consultant to Verde and advised on the human resources space.

Formed in 2018, the Deterra Advisory Council works to educate policymakers and the public about the need for proper safe drug deactivation and disposal while touting the benefits of the Deterra Drug Deactivation System for convenient, permanent destruction of leftover prescription drugs. Advisory Council members bring a wealth of experience in substance misuse prevention and drug disposal policy to inform Deterra's mission.

Other Advisory Council members are:

William F. Alden : chairman of the board of directors of the DEA Educational Foundation; retired deputy director of DARE America; former chief of Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Office of Congressional and Public Affairs

The Honorable Mary Bono: former U.S. Representative of California ; chairman and CEO of Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse; chairman of the board of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America)

Major General Arthur T. Dean (Ret.): chairman of the board of directors of CADCA; retired chairman and CEO of CADCA

Steve Murphy : Retired special agent in charge with the DEA; inspiration for the Netflix's hit Narcos

"Allison brings a vital perspective on drug misuse in today's workforce," said Jason Sundby, chairman and CEO of Verde Environmental Technologies Inc. "With her expertise and guidance, we are excited to find new ways that Deterra can help improve the well-being of our nation's workforce."

"As an Advisory Council member, I will counsel Verde on the benefits and HR space and advocate for the company in that sphere. Substance misuse happens both on and off the clock and impacts employers and employees alike," said Brown. "Many companies still believe this isn't a problem for their workers, even though studies show 75% of people struggling with misuse are employed in the U.S. workforce. With the rise in drug overdoses in recent years and negative impacts on employee mental health and well-being, it is even more critical that employers are knowledgeable on these issues and provide their employees with education, support and prevention tools, like Deterra."

