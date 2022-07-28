TED WOLFE NAMED TOWNEBANK CHARLOTTE PRESIDENT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TowneBank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Wolfe to president of TowneBank Charlotte.

Wolfe brings over 30 years of industry experience to TowneBank, including nearly two decades of commercial and corporate banking in the Charlotte market. In his role as president, he will continue efforts to ensure an extraordinary experience for our members and the bank's ongoing growth and positive impact in the Charlotte region. He will be based at the SouthPark location on Carnegie Boulevard.

Wolfe is a graduate of Davidson College, as well as the North Carolina School of Banking. Over the course of his career, he has been active in his community, volunteering and serving on the board of directors for a number of organizations, including Junior Achievement, the Salvation Army, and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. Additionally, Wolfe is active with his church and as a volunteer coach for youth basketball.

"Ted has an accomplished career and extensive experience in finance and leadership," said Billy Foster, president of TowneBank Central Virginia and the Carolinas. "As president, he will lead efforts to strengthen our presence and impact in the fast-growing Charlotte market. He has the admiration of our team already."

"We are delighted to welcome Ted Wolfe to TowneBank," Bob Aston, executive chairman, commented. "For the better part of a year, we have looked for the right person to join and lead our Charlotte family. Ted is the ideal mix of professionalism and passion. He understands the people-first approach at TowneBank, and our focus on serving others and enriching lives."

TowneBank entered the Charlotte market in 2018 through the acquisition of Paragon Bank. The community-minded bank has grown steadily in market share, with offices in SouthPark, Myers Park and Ballantyne.

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.67 billion as of March 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

