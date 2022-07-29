CES 2022: CoolBitX Unveils New CoolWallet Pro NFT features for Pioneering DeFi Hardware Wallet at TTA Pavilion

TAIPEI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto security pioneer CoolbitX has announced that it is debuting at CES 2022 the new in-app integrated non-fungible tokens (NFT) functions for its flagship CoolWallet Pro , the leading DeFi-focused mobile cold wallet with a credit card form factor at CES 2022

(PRNewswire)

The CoolWallet upgrade includes integrated support for the world's leading NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Rarible and a daring metaverse-focused innovation lab comes in response to the growing evolution of digital assets in 2021, and positions it well for the expected boom in new NFT applications to be used across DeFi, GameFi, Web 3.0 and metaverse protocols in 2022.

CoolWallet Pro Answers Rising Demand for Opensea and Rarible NFTs

Launched in 2016, CoolbitX's flagship product, CoolWallet allows users to not only safely store an ever-growing portfolio of elite digital assets, but to also interact with an integrated in-app marketplace that provides access to the world's best decentralized finance protocols and exchanges, and the unique services they provide, such as DeFi staking, borrowing and lending.

NFTs have enjoyed incredible mainstream adoption and pop culture success in 2021, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), NBA TopShots, and CryptoPunks generating millions in revenue and aligning with some of the world's biggest brands such as Nike, Visa and Adidas. There is no question anymore that NFTs serve as a bridge between real-world and digital asset ownership. Practical enterprise applications and use-cases available across a variety of exciting new industries such as metaverse, Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Play-to-Learn (P2L) gaming are widely expected for 2022.

As such, CoolWallet Pro is now offering mobile in-app integrated NFT functions, which features support for leading NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible. It not only benefits original CoolWallet users but also serves as an accessible portal to bring new audiences from outside the crypto space to participate in the industry.

"We have been committed to our mission of fostering the mass adoption of crypto assets since 2014, when we began work on the world's first Bitcoin mobile hardware wallet. NFT support on the CoolWallet will help to seamlessly blend our users' physical and virtual worlds, empowering them to manage and protect both their crypto assets and digital collectibles with confidence. At the same time, it opens the doors to limitless partnership opportunities with NFT creators and we look forward to many more exciting projects to come," says Michael Ou, CEO and Founder of CoolBitX.

CoolWallet Pro supports more currencies

CoolWallet Pro users can earn passive income on their DeFi (decentralized finance) assets such as Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and Tron (TRX), with support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and other leading currencies in the pipeline.

This comes in addition to its existing native support of BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, DOT, ATOM, TRX, USDT, USDC, and ERC20, BEP20, and TRC20 tokens.

CoolBitX to make NFTs securely accessible to all

In the meantime, CoolBitX is exploring possibilities to attract audiences outside the crypto space through the newly launched " CoolBitX Innovation Lab ". It introduced its first 'metaverse-like' project, NAO NFT, which brings together the virtual and physical worlds through an exclusive collaboration with Jinguji Nao, a Japanese adult film actress.

The NAO NFT project includes four special auction items and limited blind box offerings that will be sold through the CoolBitX Innovation Lab project site . Each NAO NFT pack comes with a threefold surprise — an exclusive NFT; a dedicated Nao version CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet, and a possible mystery prize from Nao herself.

For many creators looking to enter the crypto industry, entry barriers are high and also require potential collectors to understand the value of this new form of content creation.

However, CoolWallet's unique design provides a tangible aspect to the collector, which may be more familiar and hence more viable for mass-market adoption, whilst at the same time safe keeping the consumer's digital assets and NFT collection.

About CoolBitX Ltd. (CBX)

Founded in 2014 by Michael Ou and backed by SBI Holdings, CoolBitX is a global blockchain security company building the next-generation infrastructure necessary to maximize digital asset adoption.

CoolBitX provides solutions for a rapidly changing blockchain industry in order to foster the mass adoption of virtual assets through its two product lines: CoolWallet and Sygna.

CoolWallet is a credit card-sized hardware wallet range that allows for Bluetooth-enabled pairing with users' mobile phones. The Sygna line of regulatory compliance products is tailored toward Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), simplifying the compliance efforts of VASPs through the use of effective and secure technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoolBitX