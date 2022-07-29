McDermott Adds Four Intellectual Property Partners in Boston and Austin

Additions Bolster Growing Practice with Life Sciences Patent Counsel and Technology IP Litigation Experience

BOSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of four partners to our growing intellectual property (IP) practice. Charles (Chuck) Larsen joins the Boston office, while Ryan Clark, Aashish Kapadia and Samoneh (Sammy) Schickel join McDermott in Austin.

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP) (PRNewswire)

"McDermott's IP practice has undergone significant strategic growth over the last 18 months, and we are excited to welcome these latest additions to the McDermott team," William Gaede, head of the Firm's Global Intellectual Property Practice Group, said. "Chuck's experience elevates the profile of our group while complementing our existing Boston practice. At the same time, Ryan, Aashish and Sammy are key parts of the team of elite practitioners in Austin that have already boosted our practice's strength in intellectual property."

In addition to the eight-partner team in Austin announced last month, strategic IP partner hires over the last 18 months include Simon Roberts, Jason Leonard, Maxwell "Mac" Fox, Douglas H. Carsten and Adam W. Burrowbridge.

As both a US patent lawyer and English solicitor, Chuck provides clients with sophisticated transatlantic counsel in patent portfolio strategy and transactions, with a particular emphasis in the medical technology space. He also actively supports clients in US and European patent office disputes, including Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, re-examinations, European Patent Office (EPO) oppositions and litigation. Chuck received his JD from Duke University School of Law and is licensed to practice in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as before the EPO. He joins McDermott from White & Case.

"McDermott's depth of services across the IP lifecycle as well as its leading brand in healthcare and life sciences made this move a natural fit," Chuck said. "McDermott's global platform will be a great strength to my clients across the medical technology industry."

Ryan, Aashish and Sammy join their former Baker Botts colleagues Kevin Meek, Syed Fareed, Stephen Hash, Paula Heyman, Brian Oaks, Margaret Sampson, Nick Schuneman and Brett Thompsen.

Ryan represents clients in complex patent and trademark litigation, often involving multiple patents and defendants. He also provides strategic counsel on patent prosecution, from ideation through enforcement. He manages global patent and trademark portfolios, helps develop clients' internal patent processes and advises on intellectual property due diligence for M&A transactions. Ryan received his JD from the University of Illinois College of Law.

Aashish focuses on patent litigation, post-grant trials and patent prosecution. His background in electrical and computer engineering gives him strategic insight into his clients' vital technologies. He offers multifaceted representation across all phases of complex patent litigation, from pre-suit strategy and early motion practice through claim construction, discovery and summary judgment. Aashish received his JD from The University of Texas School of Law.

Sammy guides clients through every stage of patent litigation. She has experience in a wide range of technical areas, including life sciences, data storage devices, internet technology, mobile apps, software and consumer hardware devices. She represents clients before the International Trade Commission, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and US district courts. Sammy received her JD from The University of Texas School of Law.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery