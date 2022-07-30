PIEDMONT LITHIUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. - PLL

NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NasdaqCM: PLL).

On July 20, 2021, news sources reported that, contrary to the Company's statements regarding the progress of its project to construct a lithium mining facility in Gaston County, North Carolina, it had done nothing to obtain state mining permits or zoning variances, and that five of the seven members of the county's board of commissioners were likely to block or delay the project because, among other things, Piedmont had not informed them of the environmental impact of the project.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Piedmont's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

