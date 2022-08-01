Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Series Coming To FETV September 24th

The Family Western TV series, starring Jane Seymour as Dr. Michaela Quinn, Will Launch with a Weekend Marathon

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman will be joining the network's lineup of programming beginning September 24TH. The "Welcome to the Family: WeeQuinned Marathon" featuring hand-picked episodes is scheduled for Saturday, September 24TH and Sunday, September 25TH from 12-8p ET each day with an encore presentation from 8p-4a ET. On Monday, September 26TH, the show will debut in its regular time slot, every day from 1-3p ET and 6-8p ET.

Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman is one of those unique television series that resonates with the whole family," said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Strategy. "We are so pleased to bring a strong, female-driven Western to our lineup, where it will complement many other audience favorites."

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman was created and executive produced by Beth Sullivan. The series stars Jane Seymour as Dr. Michaela "Mike" Quinn, a physician who moves from 1860s civilized Boston to a rough-hewn frontier town of Colorado Springs to start her own medical practice. The television series ran on CBS for six seasons and released 150 episodes.

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Rawhide.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1970's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Frndly, altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Contact:

Angela Grabowski

574-231-5428

agrabowski@familybroadcastingcorporation.com

(PRNewsfoto/FETV) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FETV