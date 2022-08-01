Nitches Announces Sales and Marketing Campaign to Promote Miles Davis Clothing Line with Voodo Fé

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced details of the sales and marketing plan to promote its collaboration with renowned artist Voodo Fé on the Miles Davis collection. Voodo Fé partnered with Nitches to produce the legacy collection, which celebrates the life of legendary musician. Nitches is providing the manufacturing, shipping and fulfillment infrastructure to make Voodo Fé's vision and one-of-a-kind designs a reality. The two parties will split all revenue equally

"Thanks to Voodo Fé, the launch of the Miles Davis clothing line will rock the industry by showing how luxury streetwear and art can come together to capture a legend's true spirit," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "The reaction to the clothing has been so positive, we are already in discussions to create other legacy brand collections."

Voodo Fé's experienced sales team is currently in talks with large department stores and high-end boutiques around the globe about selling the items. In addition, online sales will take place on Nitchescorp.com, the Miles Davis estate website, other e-commerce sites and social media stores.

Voodo Fé is also engaging numerous A-list celebrities about wearing and promoting this amazing collection. He will also integrate art in the campaign by painting "horns" in strategic spots across multiple cities to generate buzz about the streetwear items that feature Miles Davis' name and likeness. A photo-shoot and commercial about the new clothing line are also in the works.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

