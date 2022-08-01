Pacaso Forms Partnership with Leading Luxury Sports and Entertainment Brokerage, Aston Rose

Rod Watson Joins Industry Leaders in Pacaso Agent Collective

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announces today its partnership with Aston Rose Sports + Entertainment , the first ultra-luxury national real estate firm devoted to finding homes for professional athletes, entertainers and high-net worth individuals, and Co-Founder Rod Watson. The partnership introduces co-ownership, the most sustainable and modern way to buy and own a second home, to Aston Rose's influential network of athletes and entertainment professionals in 40 global luxury second home destinations in which Pacaso currently operates.

Pacaso (PRNewsfoto/Pacaso) (PRNewswire)

Aston Rose is a sports and entertainment based luxury real estate firm co-founded by former professional athletes Rod Watson, Lisa Leslie, Tomi Rose and Rob Hite. Rod Watson has helped some of the world's most notable sports and entertainment professionals find luxury real estate worldwide including De'Aaron Fox, Zach Randolph, Melo Ball and Money Bag Yo. Watson is the latest member to join the Pacaso Agent Collective (PAC), a curated group of industry leaders and culture shifters committed to the belief that co-ownership is the future of second home real estate.

"Pacaso's innovative co-ownership model is perfect for Aston Rose clients with busy lifestyles and for those seeking simplicity. We handle not only details like maintenance and property management but also provide the luxury of flexibility, as our technology allows owners the ability to easily and equitably schedule time at their home, visit when works for them, and not worry about it when they're not there," said Vice President of Industry Relations Marnie Blanco.

Pacaso partners closely with all interested real estate agents and brokerages to help clients buy, sell, and own a second home. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso earn a 3% referral commission, along with the opportunity to earn equity rewards. PAC members have the opportunity to earn additional equity rewards. Pacaso manages the entire process, from scheduling a home tour and answering client questions, to managing inspections, escrow, title, and reporting.

"Our brokerage was created with the goal of reinventing the luxury real estate industry and Pacaso is doing that to the second home market. Pacaso is changing the game when it comes to second home ownership by eliminating many costs and hassles that come with owning and managing a whole second home." said Rod Watson, co-founder and advisor at Aston Rose. "Our clients in the sports and entertainment industries have demanding schedules with limited time off, but when off-season hits they want to spend it relaxing, recharging and with their families. Pacaso allows them to do just that and we're excited to advise them on the innovative co-ownership model that is likely to be a better investment and option for their vibrant and busy lifestyles."

The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type. Pacaso was recently named a finalist in the Most Innovative Company Category in the annual Inman Innovator Award and the Inman Golden I Award in the category of Best Luxury Standout.

Real estate agents who are interested in learning more about the co-ownership category and how they can work with Pacaso can visit pacaso.com/agents .

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

For more information about Pacaso and to view luxury second home listings, visit www.pacaso.com or download the Pacaso app for Android or iPhone .

