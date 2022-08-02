Barchart Forecasts Decrease in US Corn and Soybeans Production and Yield in August 2022 Report

Barchart Forecasts Decrease in US Corn and Soybeans Production and Yield in August 2022 Report

U.S. Corn Production - Forecast at 14.7B bu with a yield of 177.8 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 14.5B bu of production and 177 bu/ac yield.

U.S. Soybean Production - Forecast at 4.6B bu with a yield of 51.4 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 4.5B bu of production and 51.5 bu/ac yield.

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, has released their August 2022 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans - which indicates a decrease in Yield for corn and a slight increase in Yield for soybeans relative to the July report. Production across both corn and soybeans has remained relatively static throughout the month.

Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision-making support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA. Bi-weekly crop production forecasts are available to the public for free, while enterprise data and cmdtyView Pro clients have access to daily forecast updates.

Combined with best-in-class cash grain pricing and localized basis forecasts , Barchart is able to provide clients with powerful data and tools to analyze commodity markets.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

