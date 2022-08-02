Broadridge Strengthens Presence in Asia-Pacific, Expands Regional Headquarters in Singapore

Reaffirming its commitment to APAC, Broadridge opens a new office in Singapore, paving the way for further growth in headcount, investment and solution offerings

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To reinforce and grow its best-in-class offerings, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Singapore for its APAC headquarters. Amid continued growth momentum and expanding opportunities to support financial services clients across the region, this investment reaffirms Broadridge's deep on-the-ground commitment to the market.

"To better serve clients in Asia on their digital transformation journeys and enable them to simplify their technology stacks to address cost pressures, inefficiencies and legacy systems Broadridge is investing heavily in the region to support our growing client base," said Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International. "To help clients respond quickly to market changes and leverage new technology to drive efficiencies we expanded our bench of senior leaders based in Singapore, as well as taking steps to quickly build on the operational and technological synergies presented from our acquisition of Itiviti."

A Strong, Established Presence in Singapore

"We believe Singapore offers the perfect base to capture emerging opportunities present across the APAC region," said Ian Strudwick, Managing Director and Head of APAC at Broadridge. "We are witnessing more financial institutions pivot their focus meaningfully toward this region of the world to participate in the rapid expansion of the financial services industry. Our team is excited to continue our journey of growth and supporting our clients, industry partners and associations far into the future.

The new office, located in Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) at 30 Raffles Place, brings together dedicated teams from product development, implementation and support, research insights, sales, marketing and finance. The office space is completely redeveloped and is a sustainably designed built environment that seamlessly facilitates flexible working and the enhancement of employee well-being as the team continues to grow.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

+1 516-472-5129

Edings.Thibault@Broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.