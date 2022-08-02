G-FORM NAMED OFFICIAL PROTECTION PARTNER FOR ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKE NETWORK IN A MULTI-YEAR DEAL

G-Form's E-Line and Pro-Rugged Lines with Proprietary SmartFlex Technology Provide Next Level Protection Expanding E-bike Category

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form® , the inventive protection brand, and Electric Mountain Bike Network (EMBN) , announced a three-year sponsorship deal naming G-Form the Official Protection Partner of EMBN June 2022 - June 2025. Specifically, G-Form will provide knee, arm, upper body and hand protection including the E-line, Pro-Rugged lines, as well as the MX 360 back protector with base layer compression pads and gloves all crafted with the proprietary SmartFlex® Technology for premium protection for electric mountain bike enthusiasts within the rapidly growing E-bike category.

"As we reset our overall brand strategy, one of our main focuses is to build our community by aligning with best-in-class partners," said Steven David, G-Form's vice president of global marketing. "We are extremely pleased to be entering into a multi-year partnership with the EMBN community. With e-bike growth at all-time highs and our alignment to provide advanced mountain bike protection, the opportunity to create compelling content and education around proper riding gear is a perfect fit."

All G-Form protective wear is CE compliant, meaning it complies with European health, safety, and environmental protection standards. The brand's protective gear is waterproof and machine-washable, while maintaining the integrity of the patented SmartFlex padding. Specifically, the E-Line, Pro-Rugged, and MX lines are CE 1621-1 certified providing a high standard of product performance for joint protectors suitable for use in motorcycling and other motorized cycling activities. With a low-profile and articulated design, G-Form products form to the user's figure using body mapping technology, providing a second skin fit that's unique to everyone. Prices range from $50 to $180.

SmartFlex creates uninhibited freedom of motion and delivers the ultimate fit for athletes. Unlike other protective sports gear, SmartFlex ensures that the padding remains moisture-free and lightweight, regardless of the conditions. G-Form products form to the user's body, providing better protection than hard shelled, inflexible gear.

