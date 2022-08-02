GATC Health Appoints Addiction Specialist Jayson A. Hymes, MD, MPH, FACPM, FASAM, QME as New Advisory Board Member

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced multiomics, today announced Jayson A. Hymes, MD, MPH, FACPM FASAM, has joined its Board of Advisors. Dr. Hymes is an internationally known and respected clinician, researcher and speaker in the fields of addiction, pain management and anesthesiology, with over 30 years' experience. He was an advisor to the Executive Office of the President of the United States (Office of National Drug Control Policy), the Medical Board of California, the California Narcotics Officers Association, and the Los Angeles Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

GATC Health's AI platform is responsible for the de novo design of a suite of novel molecules that are currently in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of fentanyl addiction and cocaine addiction. Dr. Hymes' expertise will greatly support these efforts.

Dr. Hymes received his MD from the University of Louisville Medical School and his MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health. His postgraduate training was completed at the Harvard Medical Associated Hospitals and the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital.

"GATC Health has discovered and is testing a potentially revolutionary way of treating addiction to accelerate the biology of people with an addiction back to a non-addictive state," Dr. Hymes said. "It has been my life's work helping those who face addiction—and I am eager to contribute my extensive experience of what these patients and their physicians face on a daily basis to GATC Health's groundbreaking work and progress in the field."

Dr. Hymes is currently the Chief Medical Officer of Conservative Care Specialists Medical Group Inc., a practice that specializes in pain management and addiction medicine. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Pain Medicine, a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology & Pain Medicine at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He is the author of numerous articles, papers and book chapters.

"Dr. Hymes' decades of real-world experience and evidence from treating patients with substance-abuse issues will prove invaluable as GATC continues investigating the causes of and treatments for addiction," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "With U.S. overdose deaths reaching historic highs in 2021, our work in addiction is more important now than ever, and it is paramount we have an expert like Dr. Hymes on our team."

