Hilco Corporate Finance Announces Addition of Teri Stratton as Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader for Restructuring and Special Situations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance is excited to announce the addition of Teri Stratton to the Hilco Corporate Finance team. Ms. Stratton will serve as Senior Managing Director in Corporate Finance and the National Practice Leader of Special Situations.

Ms. Stratton is a nationally prominent investment banker and restructuring advisor. She joins the Hilco Corporate Finance team to lead the growth of the special situations and restructuring practice. Ms. Stratton will be based in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to welcome Teri to the HCF team," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "Teri is a recognized leader in the special situations and restructuring practice. She has a clear vision to scale up HCF's special situations practice to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

Ms. Stratton has over two decades of experience in advising on distressed sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions transactions, recapitalizations, and restructuring transactions to middle market companies across many industries, including consumer, energy, and industrials. Before joining Hilco, she worked for Piper Sandler and Macquarie Capital Advisors (and predecessor firms). Prior to her investment banking career, she had eight years' experience in corporate banking, serving in both credit administration and special assets. Ms. Stratton received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles as well as a Master of Business Administration degree in finance, with honors, from the Anderson School at UCLA. She is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor, a board member of the Turnaround Management Association, and a member of the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors and the American Bankruptcy Institute. Ms. Stratton speaks regularly on various M&A and Restructuring topics.

