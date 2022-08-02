Liberty Group Construction Services (LGCS) Welcomes Jeffrey VanderVorst As Executive Vice President

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Group Construction Services (LGCS), a multifamily construction company, welcomes Jeffrey VanderVorst as the Executive Vice President to help lead the company's rapid growth and plans for continued expansion.

Jeffrey VanderVorst Photo (PRNewswire)

Mr. VanderVorst brings over fifteen years of experience in the multifamily industry. Starting from 2007 at UR Holdings (which includes United Renovations, CAPgro, and UR Speciality Group), sold to Katerra in 2017. During his tenure at UR Holdings, VanderVorst held multiple executive positions, including VP and EVP of United Renovations and CEO of CAPgro. The combined annual revenue for the three companies grew from approximately $27M to over $200M annually. Other multifamily experience includes such companies as JPI, Cortland Build (the construction division of Cortland), SAS Conserve (a multifamily water conservation company), and SRG Roofing. Before his multifamily career, he had an impressive career spanning over fifteen years in the information technology industry, providing consulting services and creating executive relationships. He also spent four years as an equity partner in the QSR food industry at Orion Foods, acquired in 2007.

Jeffrey VanderVorst's addition to LGCS will include supporting all current and future divisions at LGCS, currently Liberty Paint and Drywall, LLC, Liberty Renovations, Black Diamond Flooring, LLC, and Multi-Family Supply. His talents and diverse background will help lead the company to a prosperous future based on the current trajectory. The partners will utilize Jeffrey's skills to develop and support current and future business strategies for all business segments and assist with creating plans to drive revenue growth while assisting in redeveloping the company's vision and values. In addition, his numerous industry relationships will help the company source and recommend the experts necessary to support long-term business growth.

"Jeffrey is a welcome addition to our organization. We couldn't be happier to have someone with such diverse talents to ensure we continue to produce the quality of work that has helped our company stand apart," said Lars Hardt, President of Liberty Group Construction Services. "He has a unique way of bringing the team together, analyzing information quickly, and executing results."

About Liberty Group Construction Services (LGCS)

Liberty Group Construction Services (LGCS) is a Multifamily and Commercial Construction company based in Dallas-Ft Worth, TX, specializing in New Construction Paint and Drywall, Renovation, Roofing & Restoration, and Commercial & Decorative Flooring. They operate under Liberty Paint and Drywall LLC, Liberty Renovations, and Black Diamond Flooring, LLC. They work with commercial and multifamily owners, investors, and management companies to achieve their investment goals through trusted partnership, competitive pricing, clear communication, and innovative practices to retain and extend the investment's economic value and useful life.

Connect with Liberty Group Construction Services at https://libertygcs.com or on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Misha Hardt

Head of PR/Marketing

mishah@libertygcs.com

214-762-5664

https://libertygcs.com

Liberty Group Construction Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Group Construction Services