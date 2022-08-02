Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Syndax to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 8, 2022

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 8, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: SYNDAXQ2
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-225-9448
International Dial-in Number: 203-518-9708
Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/OpenEx/General/syndaxq2.cfm

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com 
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-8-2022-301597678.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.