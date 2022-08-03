CVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, RAISES 2022 FULL-YEAR EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues increased to $80.6 billion, up 11.0% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $2.23 and Adjusted EPS of $2.40
KEY FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
Change
Total revenues
$ 80,636
$ 72,616
$ 8,020
Operating income
4,569
4,326
243
Adjusted operating income (1)
4,810
4,887
(77)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.23
$ 2.10
$ 0.13
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 2.40
$ 2.42
$ (0.02)
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues increased to $157.5 billion, up 11.1% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $3.97 and Adjusted EPS of $4.62
- Generated cash flow from operations of $9.0 billion
- Repaid $1.5 billion of long-term debt
2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
- Raised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $7.23 to $7.43 from $6.93 to $7.13
- Raised Adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.40 to $8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40
- Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion
CEO Commentary
"Despite a challenging economic environment, our differentiated business model helped drive strong results this quarter, with significant revenue growth across all of our business segments. The continued success of our foundational businesses accelerated our strategy to expand access to health services and help consumers navigate to the best site of care. We remain a trusted community health destination for millions of individuals with health products and services that engage customers in all aspects of their health wherever and whenever they need it."
-Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and CEO
Q2 IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Paid down $1.5 billion of long-term debt, while returning $740 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in November 2018, the Company has repaid a net $22.5 billion of long-term debt.
Enrolled six million active users on the Company's individualized Health Dashboard since its launch earlier this year.
In June, CVS Health became the first health care provider to directly integrate with Carequality, the largest medical records exchange in the U.S., enabling the Company to improve care coordination and reduce the administrative burden on physicians.
Expanded free health screenings in underserved communities and support of community health partners as part of the Company's commitment to advancing health equity.
The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 12 and endnotes beginning on page 23 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 15 and page 22 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Consolidated Second Quarter Results
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total revenues
$ 80,636
$ 72,616
$ 8,020
$ 157,462
$ 141,713
$ 15,749
Operating income
4,569
4,326
243
8,059
7,903
156
Adjusted operating income (1)
4,810
4,887
(77)
9,293
9,092
201
Net income
2,961
2,791
170
5,274
5,015
259
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.23
$ 2.10
$ 0.13
$ 3.97
$ 3.78
$ 0.19
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 2.40
$ 2.42
$ (0.02)
$ 4.62
$ 4.46
$ 0.16
For the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year:
- Total revenues increased 11.0% driven by growth across all segments.
- Operating income increased 5.6% primarily due to a $225 million pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex Holdings, Inc. ("PayFlex"), which was consummated on June 1, 2022, and a decrease in amortization of intangible assets compared to prior year, partially offset by a slight decrease in adjusted operating income.
- Adjusted operating income decreased $77 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by declines in the Retail/LTC and Corporate/Other segments, largely offset by increases in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy Services segments. See pages 3 through 5 and page 21 for additional discussion of adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.
- Interest expense decreased $53 million, or 8.3%, due to lower debt in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- The effective income tax rate increased to 26.5% compared to 25.3% in the prior year primarily due to basis differences on the sale of PayFlex in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Health Care Benefits Segment
The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions, except percentages
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total revenues
$ 22,756
$ 20,525
$ 2,231
$ 45,865
$ 41,008
$ 4,857
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,831
1,614
217
3,582
3,396
186
Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3)
82.9 %
84.1 %
(1.2) %
83.2 %
83.6 %
(0.4) %
Medical membership (4)
24.4
23.5
0.9
- Total revenues increased 10.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year driven by growth across all product lines.
- Adjusted operating income increased 13.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by strong underlying performance, including higher favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year, and membership growth across all product lines. These increases were partially offset by incremental investments to support growth in the business and net realized capital losses.
- The MBR decreased to 82.9% in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 84.1% in the prior year reflective of strong underlying performance, including higher favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year.
- Medical membership as of June 30, 2022 of 24.4 million increased 922,000 members compared with June 30, 2021, reflecting increases across all product lines.
- Medical membership as of June 30, 2022 of 24.4 million decreased 90,000 members compared with March 31, 2022, primarily due to the decrease of approximately 266,000 members in connection with the divestiture of the Company's international health care business domiciled in Thailand ("Thailand business") during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, membership increased across all product lines compared with March 31, 2022.
- The segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Government Services and Commercial businesses during the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily attributable to first quarter 2022 performance.
- Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $666 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2022 operating results.
See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.
Pharmacy Services Segment
The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total revenues
$ 42,812
$ 38,314
$ 4,498
$ 82,273
$ 74,635
$ 7,638
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,855
1,755
100
3,491
3,262
229
Total pharmacy claims processed (5) (6)
584.3
562.2
22.1
1,151.3
1,098.1
53.2
Pharmacy network (7)
499.1
479.3
19.8
983.4
934.7
48.7
Mail choice (8)
85.2
82.9
2.3
167.9
163.4
4.5
- Total revenues increased 11.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued client price improvements.
- Adjusted operating income increased 5.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics, including increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization. These increases were partially offset by continued client price improvements, decreased contributions from pharmacy and/or other administrative services for 340B covered entities and increased restructuring and business integration costs in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year.
- Total pharmacy claims processed increased 3.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by net new business, increased utilization and the impact of an extended cough, cold and flu season compared to the prior year, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.7% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year.
See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.
Retail/LTC Segment
The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics, provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations and provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total revenues
$ 26,286
$ 24,728
$ 1,558
$ 51,704
$ 48,002
$ 3,702
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,862
2,049
(187)
3,467
3,443
24
Prescriptions filled (5) (6)
400.8
394.4
6.4
795.4
769.8
25.6
- Total revenues increased 6.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription and front store volume, including the sale of COVID-19 over-the-counter test kits and the impact of an extended cough, cold and flu season compared to the prior year, as well as pharmacy brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, the impact of recent generic introductions and continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 9.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, decreased COVID-19 vaccinations, increased investments in the segment's operations and capabilities and the absence of a $125 million gain from an anti-trust legal settlement recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2021. These decreases were partially offset by the increased prescription and front store volume described above, improved generic drug purchasing and the favorable impact of business initiatives in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Prescriptions filled increased 1.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization and the impact of an extended cough, cold and flu season compared to the prior year, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 4.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year.
See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.
2022 Full-Year Guidance
The Company raised its full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $7.23 to $7.43 from $6.93 to $7.13 and raised its full-year 2022 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.40 to $8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40. The Company also raised its full-year 2022 cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion.
The adjustments between full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, the gain on the divestiture of PayFlex, a legal settlement, a loss on assets held for sale, the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and the impact of certain discrete tax items concluded in the first quarter of 2022.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the headings "2022 Full-Year Guidance" and "Q2 In The Spotlight" and the information included in the endnotes and reconciliations. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential emergence of additional variants, vaccine and testing protocols, government testing initiatives, the geographies impacted by and the severity and duration of the pandemic, the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economies and consumer behavior and health care utilization patterns, and the timing, scope and impact of stimulus legislation and other federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.
- Tables Follow -
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Products
$ 56,794
$ 50,525
$ 109,316
$ 97,912
Premiums
21,260
18,983
42,891
37,943
Services
2,436
2,819
4,941
5,272
Net investment income
146
289
314
586
Total revenues
80,636
72,616
157,462
141,713
Operating costs:
Cost of products sold
49,290
43,520
94,799
84,414
Benefit costs
17,606
15,901
35,557
31,605
Operating expenses
9,171
8,869
19,047
17,791
Total operating costs
76,067
68,290
149,403
133,810
Operating income
4,569
4,326
8,059
7,903
Interest expense
583
636
1,169
1,293
Other income
(43)
(45)
(85)
(95)
Income before income tax provision
4,029
3,735
6,975
6,705
Income tax provision
1,068
944
1,701
1,690
Net income
2,961
2,791
5,274
5,015
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
(8)
(11)
(9)
Net income attributable to CVS Health
$ 2,951
$ 2,783
$ 5,263
$ 5,006
Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:
Basic
$ 2.25
$ 2.11
$ 4.01
$ 3.80
Diluted
$ 2.23
$ 2.10
$ 3.97
$ 3.78
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,313
1,319
1,312
1,316
Diluted
1,321
1,327
1,325
1,325
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.55
$ 0.50
$ 1.10
$ 1.00
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
In millions
June 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,116
$ 9,408
Investments
2,877
3,117
Accounts receivable, net
27,233
24,431
Inventories
17,375
17,760
Other current assets
2,541
5,292
Total current assets
62,142
60,008
Long-term investments
21,124
23,025
Property and equipment, net
12,764
12,896
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,562
19,122
Goodwill
78,560
79,121
Intangible assets, net
28,135
29,026
Separate accounts assets
4,140
5,087
Other assets
4,852
4,714
Total assets
$ 230,279
$ 232,999
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 13,238
$ 12,544
Pharmacy claims and discounts payable
18,393
17,330
Health care costs payable
10,400
8,808
Policyholders' funds
1,628
4,301
Accrued expenses
17,728
17,670
Other insurance liabilities
1,197
1,303
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,854
1,646
Current portion of long-term debt
4,019
4,205
Total current liabilities
68,457
67,807
Long-term operating lease liabilities
17,502
18,177
Long-term debt
50,797
51,971
Deferred income taxes
5,450
6,270
Separate accounts liabilities
4,140
5,087
Other long-term insurance liabilities
6,287
6,402
Other long-term liabilities
2,140
1,904
Total liabilities
154,773
157,618
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock and capital surplus
47,874
47,377
Treasury stock
(30,412)
(28,173)
Retained earnings
58,710
54,906
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(988)
965
Total CVS Health shareholders' equity
75,184
75,075
Noncontrolling interests
322
306
Total shareholders' equity
75,506
75,381
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 230,279
$ 232,999
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash receipts from customers
$ 151,769
$ 136,621
Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies
(90,887)
(79,316)
Insurance benefits paid
(33,920)
(31,245)
Cash paid to other suppliers and employees
(15,119)
(14,900)
Interest and investment income received
200
394
Interest paid
(1,150)
(1,263)
Income taxes paid
(1,887)
(1,552)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,006
8,739
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
4,360
3,947
Purchases of investments
(5,010)
(5,570)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,459)
(1,315)
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(125)
(108)
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash and restricted cash sold of $2,807)
(1,943)
—
Other
54
72
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,123)
(2,974)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,529)
(5,423)
Repurchase of common stock
(2,000)
—
Dividends paid
(1,462)
(1,306)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
348
330
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(329)
(159)
Other
(139)
46
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,111)
(6,512)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(228)
(747)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
12,691
11,043
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 12,463
$ 10,296
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions
2022
2021
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net income
$ 5,274
$ 5,015
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,142
2,263
Stock-based compensation
236
232
Gain on sale of subsidiary
(225)
—
Deferred income taxes and other noncash items
(281)
(370)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(2,687)
(2,384)
Inventories
469
1,517
Other assets
(325)
(219)
Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable
2,033
1,702
Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities
1,467
104
Other liabilities
903
879
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 9,006
$ 8,739
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.
The Company's Non-GAAP adjusted effective income tax rate excludes from the relevant GAAP metric the corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance and certain discrete tax items.
For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:
- The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.
- During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex, which the Company sold on June 1, 2022, for approximately $775 million. The gain on divestiture is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment.
- During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the legal settlement relates to the agreement with the State of Florida, entered into in March 2022, to resolve opioid claims dating back more than a decade. Under this agreement, CVS Health Corporation settled all opioid claims against it and its subsidiaries by the State of Florida for $484 million, inclusive of certain legal fees, to be paid over a period of 18 years. The legal settlement is reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.
- During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the loss on assets held for sale relates to the Commercial Business reporting unit within the Health Care Benefits segment. In March 2022, the Company reached an agreement to sell its Thailand business, which was included in the Commercial Business reporting unit. At that time, a portion of the Commercial Business goodwill was specifically allocated to the Thailand business. The net assets of the Thailand business were accounted for as assets held for sale at March 31, 2022. The carrying value of the Thailand business was determined to be greater than its fair value and a loss on assets held for sale was recorded during the first quarter of 2022. The sale closed in the second quarter of 2022, and the ultimate loss on the sale was not material. The loss on assets held for sale is reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations in operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment.
- During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisition of Aetna Inc. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.
- In June 2021, the Company received $61 million related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment.
- The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's adjusted income tax provision also excludes the impact of certain discrete tax items concluded in the first quarter of 2022.
See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 23 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 15 and page 22.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Pharmacy
Services
Retail/
LTC
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Eliminations
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 1,754
$ 1,814
$ 1,740
$ (556)
$ (183)
$ 4,569
Amortization of intangible assets
302
41
122
1
—
466
Gain on divestiture of subsidiary
(225)
—
—
—
—
(225)
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 1,831
$ 1,855
$ 1,862
$ (555)
$ (183)
$ 4,810
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Pharmacy
Services
Retail/
LTC
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Eliminations
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 1,273
$ 1,705
$ 1,919
$ (409)
$ (162)
$ 4,326
Amortization of intangible assets
402
50
130
—
—
582
Acquisition-related integration costs
—
—
—
40
—
40
Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period
(61)
—
—
—
—
(61)
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 1,614
$ 1,755
$ 2,049
$ (369)
$ (162)
$ 4,887
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Pharmacy
Services
Retail/
LTC
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Eliminations
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 3,163
$ 3,406
$ 3,223
$ (1,346)
$ (387)
$ 8,059
Amortization of intangible assets
603
85
244
2
—
934
Gain on divestiture of subsidiary
(225)
—
—
—
—
(225)
Legal settlement
—
—
—
484
—
484
Loss on assets held for sale
41
—
—
—
—
41
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 3,582
$ 3,491
$ 3,467
$ (860)
$ (387)
$ 9,293
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Pharmacy
Services
Retail/
LTC
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Eliminations
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 2,653
$ 3,157
$ 3,184
$ (754)
$ (337)
$ 7,903
Amortization of intangible assets
804
105
259
1
—
1,169
Acquisition-related integration costs
—
—
—
81
—
81
Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period
(61)
—
—
—
—
(61)
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 3,396
$ 3,262
$ 3,443
$ (672)
$ (337)
$ 9,092
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 2,951
$ 2.23
$ 2,783
$ 2.10
Amortization of intangible assets
466
0.35
582
0.44
Gain on divestiture of subsidiary
(225)
(0.17)
—
—
Acquisition-related integration costs
—
—
40
0.03
Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period
—
—
(61)
(0.05)
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(17)
(0.01)
(138)
(0.10)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 3,175
$ 2.40
$ 3,206
$ 2.42
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,321
1,327
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 5,263
$ 3.97
$ 5,006
$ 3.78
Amortization of intangible assets
934
0.71
1,169
0.88
Gain on divestiture of subsidiary
(225)
(0.17)
—
—
Legal settlement
484
0.36
—
—
Loss on assets held for sale
41
0.03
—
—
Acquisition-related integration costs
—
—
81
0.06
Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of measurement period
—
—
(61)
(0.05)
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(380)
(0.28)
(292)
(0.21)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 6,117
$ 4.62
$ 5,903
$ 4.46
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,325
1,325
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income, which is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.
The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Pharmacy
Services (a)
Retail/
LTC
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Eliminations (b)
Consolidated
Totals
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 22,756
$ 42,812
$ 26,286
$ 110
$ (11,328)
$ 80,636
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
1,831
1,855
1,862
(555)
(183)
4,810
June 30, 2021
Total revenues
20,525
38,314
24,728
182
(11,133)
72,616
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
1,614
1,755
2,049
(369)
(162)
4,887
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 45,865
$ 82,273
$ 51,704
$ 236
$ (22,616)
$ 157,462
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
3,582
3,491
3,467
(860)
(387)
9,293
June 30, 2021
Total revenues
41,008
74,635
48,002
317
(22,249)
141,713
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
3,396
3,262
3,443
(672)
(337)
9,092
(a)
Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $3.1 billion and $2.8 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $6.9 billion and $6.2 billion of retail co-payments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(b)
Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Pharmacy Services segment, and/or the Retail/LTC segment. Intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occur when members of Pharmacy Services Segment clients ("PSS members") enrolled in Maintenance Choice® elect to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurs, both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments record the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Health Care Benefits Segment
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps")
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 21,245
$ 18,968
$ 42,859
$ 37,910
$ 2,277
12.0 %
$ 4,949
13.1 %
Services
1,423
1,420
2,829
2,813
3
0.2 %
16
0.6 %
Net investment income
88
137
177
285
(49)
(35.8) %
(108)
(37.9) %
Total revenues
22,756
20,525
45,865
41,008
2,231
10.9 %
4,857
11.8 %
Benefit costs
17,611
15,954
35,660
31,711
1,657
10.4 %
3,949
12.5 %
MBR (Benefit costs as a % of premium revenues) (3)
82.9 %
84.1 %
83.2 %
83.6 %
(120)
bps
(40)
bps
Operating expenses
$ 3,391
$ 3,298
$ 7,042
$ 6,644
$ 93
2.8 %
$ 398
6.0 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
14.9 %
16.1 %
15.4 %
16.2 %
Operating income
$ 1,754
$ 1,273
$ 3,163
$ 2,653
$ 481
37.8 %
$ 510
19.2 %
Operating income as a % of total revenues
7.7 %
6.2 %
6.9 %
6.5 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,831
$ 1,614
$ 3,582
$ 3,396
$ 217
13.4 %
$ 186
5.5 %
Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues
8.0 %
7.9 %
7.8 %
8.3 %
Premium revenues (by business):
Government
$ 15,751
$ 13,897
$ 31,946
$ 27,814
$ 1,854
13.3 %
$ 4,132
14.9 %
Commercial
5,494
5,071
10,913
10,096
423
8.3 %
817
8.1 %
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
In thousands
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Medical membership: (4)
Commercial
3,158
13,835
16,993
3,285
13,924
17,209
3,258
13,530
16,788
3,183
13,541
16,724
Medicare Advantage
3,216
—
3,216
3,169
—
3,169
2,971
—
2,971
2,911
—
2,911
Medicare Supplement
1,314
—
1,314
1,292
—
1,292
1,285
—
1,285
1,193
—
1,193
Medicaid
2,425
484
2,909
2,375
477
2,852
2,333
471
2,804
2,231
451
2,682
Total medical membership
10,113
14,319
24,432
10,121
14,401
24,522
9,847
14,001
23,848
9,518
13,992
23,510
Supplemental membership information:
Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)
6,051
6,022
5,777
5,704
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
Six Months Ended
June 30,
In millions
2022
2021
Health care costs payable, beginning of period
$ 8,808
$ 7,936
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
8
10
Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net
8,800
7,926
Add: Components of incurred health care costs
Current year
35,960
32,183
Prior years (a)
(666)
(709)
Total incurred health care costs (b)
35,294
31,474
Less: Claims paid
Current year
26,971
24,600
Prior years
6,732
6,409
Total claims paid
33,703
31,009
Add: Premium deficiency reserve
5
5
Health care costs payable, end of period, net
10,396
8,396
Add: Reinsurance recoverables
4
18
Health care costs payable, end of period
$ 10,400
$ 8,414
(a)
Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
(b)
Total incurred health care costs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in the table above exclude (i) $5 million and $5 million, respectively, for premium deficiency reserves related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $37 million and $27 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $221 million and $99 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets.
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Days Claims Payable (9)
54.3
51.7
49.1
48.4
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Pharmacy Services Segment
The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
In millions, except percentages
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 42,554
$ 38,010
$ 81,718
$ 74,077
$ 4,544
12.0 %
$ 7,641
10.3 %
Services
258
304
555
558
(46)
(15.1) %
(3)
(0.5) %
Total revenues
42,812
38,314
82,273
74,635
4,498
11.7 %
7,638
10.2 %
Cost of products sold
40,540
36,266
78,030
70,789
4,274
11.8 %
7,241
10.2 %
Gross profit (10)
2,272
2,048
4,243
3,846
224
10.9 %
397
10.3 %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (10)
5.3 %
5.3 %
5.2 %
5.2 %
Operating expenses
$ 458
$ 343
$ 837
$ 689
$ 115
33.5 %
$ 148
21.5 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
1.1 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
0.9 %
Operating income
$ 1,814
$ 1,705
$ 3,406
$ 3,157
$ 109
6.4 %
$ 249
7.9 %
Operating income as a % of total revenues
4.2 %
4.5 %
4.1 %
4.2 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,855
$ 1,755
$ 3,491
$ 3,262
$ 100
5.7 %
$ 229
7.0 %
Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues
4.3 %
4.6 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
Revenues (by distribution channel):
Pharmacy network (7)
$ 24,537
$ 22,918
$ 47,361
$ 44,811
$ 1,619
7.1 %
$ 2,550
5.7 %
Mail choice (8)
18,030
15,235
34,404
29,483
2,795
18.3 %
4,921
16.7 %
Other
245
161
508
341
84
52.2 %
167
49.0 %
Pharmacy claims processed: (5) (6)
Total (a)
584.3
562.2
1,151.3
1,098.1
22.1
3.9 %
53.2
4.8 %
Pharmacy network (7)
499.1
479.3
983.4
934.7
19.8
4.1 %
48.7
5.2 %
Mail choice (8)
85.2
82.9
167.9
163.4
2.3
2.8 %
4.5
2.8 %
Generic dispensing rate: (6) (11)
Total (b)
88.0 %
86.7 %
87.9 %
87.4 %
Pharmacy network (7)
88.4 %
86.9 %
88.3 %
87.7 %
Mail choice (8)
85.7 %
85.5 %
85.6 %
85.6 %
(a)
Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.7% and 5.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to the prior year.
(b)
Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy Services segment's total generic dispensing rate was 88.8% and 89.0% in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 88.8% and 89.0% in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Retail/LTC Segment
The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
In millions, except percentages
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 25,528
$ 23,609
$ 50,133
$ 46,003
$ 1,919
8.1 %
$ 4,130
9.0 %
Services
776
1,119
1,605
1,953
(343)
(30.7) %
(348)
(17.8) %
Net investment income (loss)
(18)
—
(34)
46
(18)
(100.0) %
(80)
(173.9) %
Total revenues
26,286
24,728
51,704
48,002
1,558
6.3 %
3,702
7.7 %
Cost of products sold
19,554
17,952
38,319
34,994
1,602
8.9 %
3,325
9.5 %
Gross profit (10)
6,732
6,776
13,385
13,008
(44)
(0.6) %
377
2.9 %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (10)
25.6 %
27.4 %
25.9 %
27.1 %
Operating expenses
$ 4,992
$ 4,857
$ 10,162
$ 9,824
$ 135
2.8 %
$ 338
3.4 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
19.0 %
19.6 %
19.7 %
20.5 %
Operating income
$ 1,740
$ 1,919
$ 3,223
$ 3,184
$ (179)
(9.3) %
$ 39
1.2 %
Operating income as a % of total revenues
6.6 %
7.8 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,862
$ 2,049
$ 3,467
$ 3,443
$ (187)
(9.1) %
$ 24
0.7 %
Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues
7.1 %
8.3 %
6.7 %
7.2 %
Revenues (by major goods/service lines):
Pharmacy
$ 20,017
$ 18,873
$ 39,549
$ 36,758
$ 1,144
6.1 %
$ 2,791
7.6 %
Front Store
5,736
5,254
11,049
9,896
482
9.2 %
1,153
11.7 %
Other
551
601
1,140
1,302
(50)
(8.3) %
(162)
(12.4) %
Net investment income (loss)
(18)
—
(34)
46
(18)
(100.0) %
(80)
(173.9) %
Prescriptions filled (5) (6) (a)
400.8
394.4
795.4
769.8
6.4
1.6 %
25.6
3.3 %
Same store sales increase (decrease): (12)
Total
8.0 %
12.3 %
9.3 %
6.2 %
Pharmacy
7.6 %
12.4 %
8.8 %
8.2 %
Front Store
9.4 %
12.0 %
11.2 %
(0.4) %
Prescription volume (6)
3.1 %
14.8 %
4.5 %
7.6 %
Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b)
88.5 %
85.7 %
88.0 %
86.5 %
(a)
Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 4.6% and 5.1% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to the prior year.
(b)
Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Retail/LTC segment's total generic dispensing rate was 89.9% and 89.5% in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 89.9% and 89.6% in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Corporate/Other Segment
The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022 vs 2021
In millions, except percentages
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 15
$ 15
$ 32
$ 33
$ —
— %
$ (1)
(3.0) %
Services
19
15
33
29
4
26.7 %
4
13.8 %
Net investment income
76
152
171
255
(76)
(50.0) %
(84)
(32.9) %
Total revenues
110
182
236
317
(72)
(39.6) %
(81)
(25.6) %
Cost of products sold
10
8
20
16
2
25.0 %
4
25.0 %
Benefit costs
162
54
221
99
108
200.0 %
122
123.2 %
Operating expenses
494
529
1,341
956
(35)
(6.6) %
385
40.3 %
Operating loss
(556)
(409)
(1,346)
(754)
(147)
(35.9) %
(592)
(78.5) %
Adjusted operating loss (1)
(555)
(369)
(860)
(672)
(186)
(50.4) %
(188)
(28.0) %
- Adjusted operating loss increased 50.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the strengthening of reserves in the Company's long-term care insurance business and a decrease in net investment income.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance
(Unaudited)
The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.
Year Ending December 31, 2022
Low
High
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 9,620
$ 7.23
$ 9,885
$ 7.43
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
1,870
1.41
1,870
1.41
Gain on divestiture of subsidiary
(225)
(0.17)
(225)
(0.17)
Legal settlement
484
0.36
484
0.36
Loss on assets held for sale
41
0.03
41
0.03
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(615)
(0.46)
(615)
(0.46)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 11,175
$ 8.40
$ 11,440
$ 8.60
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,330
1,330
Endnotes
(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as gains/losses on divestitures, certain legal settlements, losses on assets held for sale, acquisition-related integration costs and acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.
(2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as gains/losses on divestitures, certain legal settlements, losses on assets held for sale, acquisition-related integration costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.
(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated as benefit costs divided by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the Company's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's insured Health Care Benefits products.
(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Company's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on segment total revenues and operating results.
(5) Total pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or its own mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Retail/LTC segment's pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.
(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.
(7) Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.
(8) Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program.
(9) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Company's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.
(10) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments.
(11) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug prescriptions processed or filled by its total prescriptions processed or filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results.
(12) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues from MinuteClinic and revenues and prescriptions from LTC operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.
