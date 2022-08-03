As Energy Costs Soar for Hospitals, Talisen Technologies Showcases its Enterprise Sustainability Platform (ESP)

ESP Helps Hospitals Manage Their Capital Projects and Operations & Maintenance Expenses

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talisen Technologies, Inc. highlighted its Enterprise Sustainability Platform (ESP) at the annual American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) conference in Boston, Massachusetts, last month. The ASHE annual conference brings together thousands of health care facilities professionals to learn about new developments in the field, network with others, and find solutions to their operational challenges.

Talisen's ESP software manages energy costs for hospitals.

Talisen's ESP has a proven track record of helping hospital facilities reduce energy and CO2 emissions while lowering operations and maintenance costs. Since these hospitals operate at such low-profit margins, often around three percent, every dollar saved significantly impacts the bottom line. This is particularly true with large increases in energy rates emerging in just the last several weeks. According to the Wall Street Journal, natural gas futures jumped 48% in July, and coal prices have tripled.

"While Talisen's ESP solution is deployed across state, municipal, aerospace, and manufacturing clients, hospitals are one of the hottest growth markets for the company right now," said George Brill, Talisen CEO.

Two factors make enterprise energy management difficult for hospitals: 1) data collection in these mission-critical facilities must be robust, secure, and reliable; and 2) building operators still need to manage Comfort, Critical Spaces, and Cost Effectiveness while chasing operational efficiencies.

In addition to tracking real-time energy performance data for building operators, Talisen's ESP has made it easier to share that information with the Department of Energy's Energy Star Portfolio Manager. This DOE website allows energy managers to analyze and benchmark their building's energy efficiency against similar facilities across the nation and helps them qualify for certifications and awards.

Talisen benefits from 15 years of experience in the Enterprise Energy Management market for buildings. There have been many technology upstarts in the "Smart Buildings" space, but most fail to understand the nuances of collecting data from such a large number and range of buildings. The savings are generated by collecting, analyzing, and acting on accurate and consistent data. Almost all of Talisen's clients secure new funding for infrastructure projects because the ESP solution provides the data to justify the investments.

There is no substitute for experience when providing value in healthcare facilities. Talisen's ESP solution manages a total utility spend of $1.4 Billion and total reported square feet of 107 Million, 400 plus healthcare systems, and 6,300 hospitals. Implementing the Enterprise Sustainability Platform helps the C-Suite accurately formulate data-driven decisions to help control capital expenditures and operating expenses.

Talisen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Talisen is a recognized global leader of enterprise solutions for organizations with sophisticated networks, applications, and security requirements. To learn more about Talisen Technologies, please visit http://www.talisentech.com/ or contact us at contact@talisentech.com .

