Unisys Announces 2Q22 Results

Company Beats Consensus on All Key Metrics; Revenue Flat Year Over Year and Up in Constant Currency; Annual Contract Value, Total Contract Value and Pipeline Grow Year Over Year

Company beat consensus (1) estimates on all key metrics

Total company revenue was roughly flat year over year ("YoY") (down 0.4%) and up 2.8% YoY on a constant-currency (2) basis

Operating profit margin was 6.5%, and non-GAAP operating profit (7) margin was 9.0%

Annual Contract Value (5) ("ACV") signings grew 25% YoY and Total Contract Value (6) ("TCV") signings grew 12% YoY

Total company pipeline (4) grew 30% YoY

Company provides revised FY22 guidance of (1.0) to 1.0% YoY revenue growth or 2.5 to 4.5% growth in constant currency, non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.5 to 9.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0 to 17.5%

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today reported second-quarter 2022 financial results. "We exceeded consensus estimates on all key metrics for the second quarter, grew revenue on a constant-currency basis, and we grew our ACV and TCV signings and pipeline," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter A. Altabef. "Most significantly, we have momentum in our key focus areas within Digital Workplace Solutions and Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions."

Summary of Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures presented.

Revenue: Excluding the impact of non-strategic contracts exited in 2021 as part of the company's transformation to target higher-growth, higher-margin solutions in DWS, total company revenue grew 4.4% YoY and 7.9% in constant currency

Gross Profit:

Operating Profit: Non-GAAP operating profit was $46.6M vs. $50.1M in the prior-year period

Non-GAAP operating profit margin exceeded stated company expectations at 9.0% versus 9.7% in the prior-year period

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income margin was (3.3)% vs. (27.2)% in the prior-year period

Non-GAAP net income margin was 3.1% vs. 8.9% in the prior-year period, also largely driven by changes in taxes YoY due to jurisdictions in which income was earned

Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded consensus estimates at 17.6% vs. 18.2% in the prior-year period

Earnings Per Share:

Cash Flow:

Pipeline, ACV, TCV and Backlog: Driven by significant YoY growth in DWS and CA&I pipelines, including significant YoY growth in pipeline for the company's focus area within DWS and CA&I

The sequential decrease from 1Q22 was largely driven by the impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Balance Sheet:

2Q22 Financial Highlights by Segment:

Digital Workplace Solutions ("DWS"), which provides modern and traditional workplace solutions:

The company's transformation of its DWS business to focus on higher-growth, higher-margin modern workplace solutions, is continuing. Client receptivity to the company's expanded and enhanced DWS solution portfolio has been positive

DWS revenue was $127.2M vs. $148.4M in the prior-year period (down 14.3% YoY, or 11.7% YoY in constant currency)

DWS gross profit was $16.5M vs. $22.9M in the prior-year period, largely as a result of higher cost of labor due to the competitive talent market

Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions ("CA&I"), which provides digital platform, applications, and infrastructure solutions:

The company's targeted strategy for growth in its focus area of higher-growth, higher-margin digital platforms and applications within CA&I drove YoY segment revenue growth in the second quarter

CA&I revenue grew 6.9% YoY to $130.1M vs. $121.7M in the prior-year period, or 8.7% YoY growth in constant currency

CA&I gross profit was $7.1M vs. $13.5M in the prior-year period, impacted by higher labor costs

Enterprise Computing Solutions ("ECS"), which provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments:

Several clients renewed ECS licenses earlier than originally anticipated, which resulted in higher revenue and profitability for the segment than the company's stated expectations entering the quarter

ECS revenue was up 8.3% YoY to $185.8M vs. $171.5M in the prior-year period, or 11.3% YoY growth in constant currency

ECS gross profit was up 16.1% YoY to $123.0M vs. $105.9M in the prior-year period

2022 Financial Guidance

The Company has updated its FY22 revenue and profitability guidance. Revenue growth is now expected to be in the range of (1.0)% to 1.0% YoY or in the range of 2.5 to 4.5% in constant currency. The company now anticipates that non-GAAP operating profit margin will be between 7.5 to 9.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16.0 to 17.5%.

Conference Call

Unisys will hold a conference call August 4th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The listen-only webcast, as well as the accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed on the Unisys Investor website at www.unisys.com/investor. Following the call, an audio replay of the webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed through the same link.

(1) Consensus – Refers to FactSet consensus estimates.

(2) Constant currency – The company refers to growth rates in constant currency or on a constant currency basis so that the business results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates to facilitate comparisons of the company's business performance from one period to another. Constant currency is calculated by retranslating current and prior period results at a consistent rate.

(3) Backlog – Represents future revenue associated with contracted work which has not yet been delivered or performed. Although we believe this backlog is firm, we may, for commercial reasons, allow the orders to be cancelled, with or without penalty.

(4) Pipeline – Pipeline represents prospective sale opportunities being pursued or for which bids have been submitted. There is no assurance that pipeline will translate into recorded revenue.

(5) Annual Contract Value (ACV) – The revenue expected to be recognized during the first twelve months following the signing of a contract.

(6) Total Contract Value (TCV) – The estimated total contractual revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for cancellation terms. New business TCV represents TCV attributable to new scope for existing clients and new logo contracts.

Non-GAAP and Other Information

Although appropriate under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company's results reflect charges that the company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations and that can make its profitability and liquidity results difficult to compare to prior periods, anticipated future periods, or to its competitors' results. These items consist of certain portions of post-retirement and cost-reduction and other expenses. Management believes each of these items can distort the visibility of trends associated with the company's ongoing performance. Management also believes that the evaluation of the company's financial performance can be enhanced by use of supplemental presentation of its results that exclude the impact of these items in order to enhance consistency and comparativeness with prior or future period results. The following measures are often provided and utilized by the company's management, analysts, and investors to enhance comparability of year-over-year results, as well as to compare results to other companies in our industry.

(7) Non-GAAP operating profit – The company recorded pretax post-retirement expense and pretax charges in connection with cost-reduction activities and other expenses. For the company, non-GAAP operating profit excluded these items. The company believes that this profitability measure is more indicative of the company's operating results and aligns those results to the company's external guidance, which is used by the company's management to allocate resources and may be used by analysts and investors to gauge the company's ongoing performance.

(8) EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is calculated by starting with net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation common shareholders and adding or subtracting the following items: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes post-retirement and cost-reduction and other expenses, non-cash share-based expense, and other (income) expense adjustment. In order to provide investors with additional understanding of the company's operating results, these charges are excluded from the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

(9) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share – The company has recorded post-retirement expense and charges in connection with and cost-reduction activities and other expenses. Management believes that investors may have a better understanding of the company's performance and return to shareholders by excluding these charges from the GAAP diluted earnings/loss per share calculations. The tax amounts presented for these items for the calculation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share include the current and deferred tax expense and benefits recognized under GAAP for these amounts.

(10) Free cash flow – The company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. Management believes this liquidity measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from on-going operating activities in excess of amounts used for reinvestment.

(11) Adjusted free cash flow – Because inclusion of the company's post-retirement contributions, cost-reduction charges/reimbursements and other payments in free cash flow may distort the visibility of the company's ability to generate cash flow from its operations without the impact of these non-operational costs, management believes that investors may be interested in adjusted free cash flow, which provides free cash flow before these payments. This liquidity measure was provided to analysts and investors in the form of external guidance and is used by management to measure operating liquidity.

Non-GAAP operating profit, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be relied upon as substitutes for, or considered in isolation from, measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any projections or expectations of earnings, revenues, non-GAAP operating profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, annual contract value, total contract value, new business ACV or TCV, backlog, pipeline or other financial items; any statements of the company's plans, strategies or objectives for future operations; statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; and any statements of belief or expectation. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. In particular, statements concerning annual and total contract value are based, in part, on the assumption that each of those contracts will continue for their full contracted term. Risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future results include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to attract and retain experienced personnel in key positions; our ability to grow revenue and expand margin in our Digital Workplace Solutions and Cloud, Infrastructure and Applications Solutions businesses; our ability to maintain our installed base and sell new solutions and related services; the business and financial risk in implementing acquisitions or dispositions; the potential adverse effects of aggressive competition in the information services and technology market; our ability to effectively anticipate and respond to rapid technological innovation in our industry; our ability to retain significant clients and attract new clients; our contracts may not be as profitable as expected or provide the expected level of revenues; our ability to develop or acquire the capabilities to enhance the company's solutions; we have significant underfunded pension obligations; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, growth, reputation, projections, financial condition, operations, cash flows and liquidity; the performance and capabilities of third parties with whom we have commercial relationships; cybersecurity breaches could result in incurring significant costs and could harm our business and reputation; a failure to meet standards or expectations with respect to the company's environmental, social and governance practices; the risks of doing business internationally when a significant portion of our revenue is derived from international operations; our ability to access financing markets; a reduction in our credit rating; the adverse effects of global economic conditions, acts of war, terrorism, natural disasters or the widespread outbreak of infectious diseases; a significant disruption in our IT systems could adversely affect our business and reputation; we may face damage to our reputation or legal liability if our clients are not satisfied with our services or products; the potential for intellectual property infringement claims to be asserted against us or our clients; the possibility that legal proceedings could affect our results of operations or cash flow or may adversely affect our business or reputation; and our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes may be limited. Additional discussion of factors that could affect the company's future results is contained in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. While included under the definition of forward-looking statements, for the avoidance of doubt, any specific guidance or color that the company may provide from time to time regarding its expected future financial performance is effective only on the date given. The company generally will not update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on any such information except as it deems necessary, and then only in a manner that complies with Regulation FD.

RELEASE NO.: 0803/9880

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue















Services

$ 400.3

$ 430.5

$ 792.4

$ 850.9 Technology

114.7

86.8

169.3

176.2



515.0

517.3

961.7

1,027.1 Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue















Services

322.1

337.9

643.4

676.6 Technology

44.8

37.2

82.8

69.1



366.9

375.1

726.2

745.7 Selling, general and administrative

109.6

94.6

214.0

184.6 Research and development

4.8

6.8

11.3

12.4



481.3

476.5

951.5

942.7 Operating income

33.7

40.8

10.2

84.4 Interest expense

8.3

8.4

16.7

18.5 Other (expense), net

(21.9)

(227.8)

(42.9)

(410.4) Earnings (loss) before income taxes

3.5

(195.4)

(49.4)

(344.5) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

20.3

(53.1)

24.4

(44.7) Consolidated net loss

(16.8)

(142.3)

(73.8)

(299.8) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.3

(1.5)

0.6

(1.2) Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (17.1)

$ (140.8)

$ (74.4)

$ (298.6)

















Loss per share attributable to Unisys Corporation















Basic

$ (0.25)

$ (2.10)

$ (1.10)

$ (4.54) Diluted

$ (0.25)

$ (2.10)

$ (1.10)

$ (4.54)

UNISYS CORPORATION SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited) (Millions)





Total

DWS

CA&I

ECS

Other Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



















Customer revenue

$ 515.0

$ 127.2

$ 130.1

$ 185.8

$ 71.9 Intersegment

—

—

—

—

— Total revenue

$ 515.0

$ 127.2

$ 130.1

$ 185.8

$ 71.9 Gross profit percent

28.8 %

13.0 %

5.5 %

66.2 %



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



















Customer revenue

$ 517.3

$ 148.4

$ 121.7

$ 171.5

$ 75.7 Intersegment

—

—

—

0.4

(0.4) Total revenue

$ 517.3

$ 148.4

$ 121.7

$ 171.9

$ 75.3 Gross profit percent

27.5 %

15.4 %

11.1 %

61.6 %









Total

DWS

CA&I

ECS

Other Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



















Customer revenue

$ 961.7

$ 252.0

$ 259.2

$ 306.4

$ 144.1 Intersegment

—

—

—

—

— Total revenue

$ 961.7

$ 252.0

$ 259.2

$ 306.4

$ 144.1 Gross profit percent

24.5 %

12.9 %

5.4 %

60.6 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



















Customer revenue

$ 1,027.1

$ 291.3

$ 242.4

$ 340.8

$ 152.6 Intersegment

—

—

—

1.4

(1.4) Total revenue

$ 1,027.1

$ 291.3

$ 242.4

$ 342.2

$ 151.2 Gross profit percent

27.4 %

14.4 %

9.7 %

61.6 %





UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Millions) June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 380.1

$ 552.9 Accounts receivable, net 427.3

451.7 Contract assets 39.9

42.0 Inventories 12.7

7.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94.1

78.8 Total current assets 954.1

1,133.0 Properties 462.6

468.0 Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization 381.9

381.5 Properties, net 80.7

86.5 Outsourcing assets, net 92.8

124.6 Marketable software, net 170.1

176.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56.7

62.7 Prepaid postretirement assets 160.5

159.7 Deferred income taxes 109.9

125.3 Goodwill 286.8

315.0 Intangible assets, net 57.2

34.9 Restricted cash 9.2

7.7 Assets held-for-sale 20.0

20.0 Other long-term assets 156.4

173.9 Total assets $ 2,154.4

$ 2,419.5 Liabilities and deficit





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term-debt $ 17.8

$ 18.2 Accounts payable 149.2

180.2 Deferred revenue 227.5

253.2 Other accrued liabilities 251.3

300.9 Total current liabilities 645.8

752.5 Long-term debt 501.8

511.2 Long-term postretirement liabilities 884.5

976.2 Long-term deferred revenue 137.4

150.7 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40.4

46.1 Other long-term liabilities 43.0

47.2 Commitments and contingencies





Total Unisys Corporation stockholders' deficit (147.2)

(113.7) Noncontrolling interests 48.7

49.3 Total deficit (98.5)

(64.4) Total liabilities and deficit $ 2,154.4

$ 2,419.5

UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Consolidated net loss

$ (73.8)

$ (299.8) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash used for operating activities:







Foreign currency losses

0.4

1.2 Non-cash interest expense

0.7

1.2 Employee stock compensation

10.3

7.0 Depreciation and amortization of properties

19.2

15.2 Depreciation and amortization of outsourcing assets

36.0

33.2 Amortization of marketable software

29.6

34.4 Amortization of intangible assets

5.3

0.5 Other non-cash operating activities

0.2

(0.2) Loss on disposal of capital assets

0.6

1.2 Postretirement contributions

(25.1)

(32.1) Postretirement expense

22.7

394.7 Deferred income taxes, net

3.1

(65.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of acquisitions:







Receivables, net and contract assets

22.7

96.1 Inventories

(5.4)

7.4 Other assets

(9.3)

(5.5) Accounts payable and current liabilities

(108.2)

(207.2) Other liabilities

4.3

16.9 Net cash used for operating activities

(66.7)

(1.0) Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired

(0.3)

(150.1) Proceeds from investments

1,668.0

2,261.6 Purchases of investments

(1,697.6)

(2,262.4) Investment in marketable software

(23.6)

(29.7) Capital additions of properties

(14.0)

(12.0) Capital additions of outsourcing assets

(6.5)

(8.7) Other

(0.4)

(0.4) Net cash used for investing activities

(74.4)

(201.7) Cash flows from financing activities







Payments of long-term debt

(11.2)

(95.4) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

1.5 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—

3.7 Other

(3.8)

(7.7) Net cash used for financing activities

(15.0)

(97.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15.2)

0.1 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(171.3)

(300.5) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

560.6

906.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 389.3

$ 606.2

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (17.1)

$ (140.8)

$ (74.4)

$ (298.6)



















Postretirement expense: pretax

12.5

225.7

22.7

394.7

tax

—

52.0

0.2

52.4

net of tax

12.5

173.7

22.5

342.3



















Cost reduction and other expenses: pretax

20.8

13.6

40.9

32.7

tax

—

0.5

0.1

0.6

net of tax

20.8

13.1

40.8

32.1

noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

—

net of noncontrolling interest

20.8

13.1

40.8

32.1



















Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ 16.2

$ 46.0

$ (11.1)

$ 75.8



















Weighted average shares (thousands)

67,694

67,080

67,541

65,752 Plus incremental shares from assumed conversion:















Employee stock plans

418

740

—

903 Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares

68,112

67,820

67,541

66,655



















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















GAAP basis















GAAP net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation for diluted loss

per share

$ (17.1)

$ (140.8)

$ (74.4)

$ (298.6) Divided by weighted average shares

67,694

67,080

67,541

65,752 GAAP diluted loss per share

$ (0.25)

$ (2.10)

$ (1.10)

$ (4.54)



















Non-GAAP basis















Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation for

diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 16.2

$ 46.0

$ (11.1)

$ 75.8 Divided by Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares 68,112

67,820

67,541

66,655 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.24

$ 0.68

$ (0.16)

$ 1.14

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (Millions)

FREE CASH FLOW







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash provided by (used for) operations

$ (33.7)

$ 41.9

$ (66.7)

$ (1.0) Additions to marketable software

(12.5)

(12.3)

(23.6)

(29.7) Additions to properties

(8.8)

(6.9)

(14.0)

(12.0) Additions to outsourcing assets

(4.1)

(3.7)

(6.5)

(8.7) Free cash flow

(59.1)

19.0

(110.8)

(51.4) Postretirement funding

8.9

10.5

25.1

32.1 Cost reduction and other payments, net

11.7

25.0

20.3

49.4 Adjusted free cash flow

$ (38.5)

$ 54.5

$ (65.4)

$ 30.1

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (Millions)

EBITDA







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation

$ (17.1)

$ (140.8)

$ (74.4)

$ (298.6) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.3

(1.5)

0.6

(1.2) Interest expense, net of interest income of $3.4, $1.9, $5.8, $3.4,

respectively*

4.9

6.5

10.9

15.1 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

20.3

(53.1)

24.4

(44.7) Depreciation

26.5

24.7

55.2

48.4 Amortization

16.7

19.4

34.9

34.9 EBITDA

$ 51.6

$ (144.8)

$ 51.6

$ (246.1)

















Postretirement expense

$ 12.5

$ 225.7

$ 22.7

$ 394.7 Cost reduction and other expenses**

17.9

10.1

32.9

29.2 Non-cash share based expense

3.5

3.7

10.0

7.0 Other expense, net adjustment***

4.9

(0.3)

7.4

3.5 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 90.4

$ 94.4

$ 124.6

$ 188.3



















*Included in other (expense), net on the consolidated statements of income (loss) **Reduced for depreciation and amortization included above ***Other expense, net as reported on the consolidated statements of income (loss) less postretirement expense, interest income

and items included in cost reduction and other expenses







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue



$ 515.0

$ 517.3

$ 961.7

$ 1,027.1 Net loss attributable to Unisys Corporation as a percentage of revenue

(3.3) %

(27.2) %

(7.7) %

(29.1) % Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation as a

percentage of revenue

3.1 %

8.9 %

(1.2) %

7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

17.6 %

18.2 %

13.0 %

18.3 %

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (Millions)

OPERATING PROFIT





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating income

$ 33.7

$ 40.8

$ 10.2

$ 84.4 Cost reduction and other expenses*

12.3

8.7

21.2

15.2 Postretirement expense**

0.6

0.6

1.1

1.9 Non-GAAP operating profit

$ 46.6

$ 50.1

$ 32.5

$ 101.5

















Revenue

$ 515.0

$ 517.3

$ 961.7

$ 1,027.1

















GAAP operating profit percent

6.5 %

7.9 %

1.1 %

8.2 % Non-GAAP operating profit percent

9.0 %

9.7 %

3.4 %

9.9 %

















*Included in cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative and research and development on the consolidated statements of

income (loss) **Included in selling, general and administrative on the consolidated statements of income (loss)

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation