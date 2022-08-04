ABCD: AFTER BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS ANNOUNCES AWARD-WINNING PERFORMER KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ TO HEADLINE FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

"A Night IN with ABCD" Honors the Organization's Unique Free Mentorship Program Serving the Breast Cancer Community Nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National non-profit organization, ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis , is thrilled to announce award-winning performer Krysta Rodriguez will star in its marquee virtual event and fundraiser, A Night In with ABCD. Best known for her Netflix and broadcast television roles and Broadway appearances, Rodriguez, also a breast cancer survivor, will share her empowering story and entertain the virtual audience throughout the hour-long performance. The event will take place on September 12, 2022 and will stream live from 54 Below in NYC for viewers around the world.

"We are honored that Krysta is joining us this year to raise awareness and funds for ABCD's free, customized one-to-one emotional support services," says Ellen Schupper, ABCD Executive Director. "With Krysta as our star performer, this special event will be a memorable and uplifting evening that aligns with our mission of providing hope, compassion and understanding to anyone impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis."

Working as a complement to medical care, ABCD's signature service is creating a unique match between a breast cancer patient and a professionally trained volunteer Mentor/breast cancer survivor who not only share a similar diagnosis and treatment plan, but also have common interests, similar ages and family dynamics. All services are free and delivered virtually by phone or online, making them available anywhere in the world. With 200+ active and diverse Mentors located throughout the United States, ABCD's confidential services can be delivered at time of diagnosis, during treatment and on into survivorship.

"After my breast cancer diagnosis, I soon learned the hidden truth about cancer: it is a solitary disease that makes you part of a global community. Every feeling, every experience, every emotion is at once your very own and shared by thousands of others just like you," says Krysta Rodriguez. "Knowing that you are not alone, that others have been through this and not only survived but emerged as stronger, more confident, more resilient individuals is inspiring."

Rodriguez will be performing live, and sharing her experience as a young breast cancer survivor diagnosed with Stage 2B ductal carcinoma at only 30 years old.

A Night In with ABCD is on September 12, 2022 at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CT. Presenting sponsors include Lilly Oncology, Grewal Family Foundation, Maureen, David & Noah Luddy and Claire Komisar, and Kesslers Diamonds.

While the event is free, donations at registration are appreciated. To learn more about ABCD and to register for the virtual event please visit ABCDNightIn.org .

About ABCD

Since 1999, ABCD staff and more than 700 Mentors have supported 103,000+ people in the United States and around the world, providing hope, understanding, and guidance to anyone impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. Decades of research indicate that patients who take advantage of non-clinical support like ABCD's customized, one-to-one support are more likely to finish treatment, have improved survival rates, show a reduced risk of recurrence, and report experiencing less distress, healthier social relationships, and an improved quality of life. ABCD was founded by Emmy Award-winning Milwaukee journalist Melodie Wilson Oldenburg after her own experience with breast cancer. Her vision remains strong today - "No one should go through breast cancer alone" after hearing the words, "you have breast cancer." Demand for ABCD's services is up by 48% compared to last year, reinforcing the need for ABCD's free, virtual services to remain strong for anyone who needs us, now and in the future.

About Kyrsta Rodriguez

A 2020 Outer Critics Circle Honoree for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, Krysta is stage and screen performer who is best known for her roles as Liza Minnelli on the Netflix series Halston, Ana Vargas in the NBC series Smash, Summer Henderson in the NBC series Trial & Error, and Maxine Griffin in the ABC series Quantico. She also co-starred in the Netflix series Daybreak. Broadway credits include originating the role of Wednesday Adams in the hit musical The Addams Family and appearing in the original casts of In the Heights, Spring Awakening (as well as the Deaf West revival) and Good Vibrations as well as the revival of A Chorus Line. In 2014, at the age of 30, Krysta was diagnosed with Stage 2B ductal carcinoma after being told she was too young to get breast cancer. She went through six rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and reconstruction, radiation, and hormone therapy. Krysta openly shares her experience as a young breast cancer patient and survivor on her blog Chemo Couture, as a Look Good Feel Good honoree, in her work with Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer, and more.

View original content:

SOURCE ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis