AgriCapture doubles Soil Enrichment Project; Expands to over 110,000 acres of regenerative farmland

AgriCapture aiming to sign up another 50,000 acres in August with extra financial incentives for farmers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriCapture is expanding its rapidly growing Soil Enrichment Project to enable more farmers to receive premium payments for their climate-friendly practices. Since its launch, the project has more than doubled in size, with over 110,000 acres of regenerative farmland enrolled and 31 farmers participating. The acres registered with the Climate Action Reserve's (CAR) Soil Enrichment Protocol cover farmland across eight states in the Mid-South producing rice, corn, cotton, and soybeans.

The AgriCapture team is attending field days and meeting with farmers across the Mid-South throughout this month to enroll row crop farmers in the expanding Soil Enrichment Project.

"Word is spreading quickly across the Mid-South and farmers are approaching us to join our project," says Founder and CEO of AgriCapture, John Farris. "We are spending time with farmers explaining that they must enroll before September to receive maximum direct financial incentives from AgriCapture."

Across the project, farmers are implementing climate-friendly farming practices including cover crop rotations, reduced/no-till, efficient fertilizer application, avoided burning and irrigation changes to reduce GHG emissions and sequester carbon. Due to the environmental impact of these practice changes, AgriCapture is generating high-quality and high-value carbon credits.

Missouri farmer, Jarrett Lawfield says, "AgriCapture's direct financial incentives help make it possible for us to consider certain practices. They understand farmers, they know what questions to ask and, most importantly, they are not full of empty promises."

AgriCapture manages the full project development and carbon credit generation process to reward farmers for their regenerative farming efforts. A team of agronomists and sustainable farming experts determine an optimal combination of climate-friendly farming practices and collect practice data from farm records, remote sensing, and satellite imagery to submit for validation and verification of emission reductions with CAR. The AgriCapture team manages the sale of carbon credits and facilitates payments to farmers for their climate-friendly farming practices.

About AgriCapture

AgriCapture is technology and data-enabled to provide best in class agricultural solutions to climate change. The AgriCapture team works closely with farmers to develop tailored growing plans and collect on-farm data while managing the soil sampling and carbon credit verification process with best-in-class service providers. The Soil Enrichment Project is the second-ever greenhouse gas reduction project registered with the Climate Action Reserve. AgriCapture is quantifying, monitoring, reporting, and verifying climate friendly agricultural practices on over 110,000 row crop acres across eight states to generate carbon credits and climate-friendly crop premiums. AgriCapture is committed to expanding climate-friendly agriculture programs as a solution to climate change. More information is available at www.agricapture.com.

Contact: Megan Garvey, mgarvey@agricapture.com

