Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Reported second quarter net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million

EBITDA of $64.5 million including approximately $6.2 million of adverse acquisition related expenses

Delivered 38 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $0.985 /unit; reflects 4.8% increase y/y

Closed 3 Bear acquisition on June 1, 2022 ; expands third party revenue, product mix and geography in Permian

Delek Permian Gathering volumes expected to approximately double by end of 3Q22 from 4Q21 levels

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $43.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2021. Net cash from operating activities was $85.1 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $85.8 million in the second quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(1) was $55.6 million in the second quarter 2022, compared to $53.8 million in the second quarter 2021.

For the second quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $64.5 million (including $6.2 million of adverse closing costs associated with 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC) compared to $66.8 million in the second quarter 2021.

Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner, stated, "We are excited to welcome the 3 Bear team to Delek Logistics. This is a transformational acquisition as it increases our third party revenue, expands our product mix to include natural gas and water and diversifies our geographic footprint into the Delaware portion of the Permian basin. Between our legacy Midland assets and newly acquired Delaware assets, we are concentrated in one of the most prolific basins in the world. Returning cash to unitholders has been a longstanding priority of the partnership and I'm proud to continue that tradition with the 38th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution of $0.985 per unit."

Uzi Yemin, Executive Chairman of Delek Logistics, remarked, "DKL has enjoyed significant growth since becoming a public company providing stable EBITDA throughout various business cycles and delivering consistent quarterly distribution increases over time. The partnership is well positioned for the future and the recent 3 Bear acquisition progressively shifts DKL toward more of a stand-alone entity."

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 25, 2022, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.985 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2022, which equates to $3.940 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on August 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 4, 2022. This represents a 0.5% increase from the first quarter 2022 distribution of $0.980 per common limited partner unit, or $3.920 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 4.8% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2021 distribution of $0.940 per common limited partner unit, or $3.760 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the second quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $42.8 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted(1) of 1.30x.

As of June 30, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1,522.2 million and cash of $13.8 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.0 billion credit facility was $119.1 million. The total leverage ratio as of June 30, 2022 of approximately 4.7x was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Contribution margin in the second quarter 2022 increased to $69.4 million compared to $64.2 million in the second quarter 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in refinery utilization rates at Delek US and incremental contribution margin attributable to the acquisition of 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC (the "3 Bear Acquisition") that closed on June 1, 2022 (the "Acquisition Date"). Second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $64.5 million benefited from the increased contribution margin as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, offset by $6.2 million of transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition, as compared to EBITDA of $66.8 million in the second quarter 2021. Net income attributable to all partners for the second quarter 2022 of $43.2 million reflected a decrease of $11.1 million compared to the second quarter 2021, which is primarily comprised of the $5.2 million increase in contribution margin, offset by increases in interest costs, amortization and depreciation, and transaction costs related to the 3 Bear Acquisition totaling $14.3 million.

(1) Represents distributable cash flows adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. See further discussion of this measure in the discussion of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the second quarter 2022 was $48.4 million compared to $45.2 million in the second quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven from strong refinery utilization rates at Delek US.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the second quarter 2022, contribution margin was $16.3 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily driven be lower margins in the West Texas wholesale business and lower contribution from Tyler assets compared to the second quarter 2021.

3 Bear Operations Segment

Our second quarter 2022 results were favorably impacted by the incremental contribution margin for the one month from the Acquisition Date through June 30, 2022. Contribution margin in the 3 Bear Operations Segment is largely driven by production volumes and gathering activities during the month, which are a function of both producer activities as well as our capacity, subject to the dedicated acreage agreements and the portions of acreage which have been developed, the extent to which connection points and interconnects have been brought on-line, and the extent to which maintenance or other planned or unplanned operational disruptions may occur.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the second quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $7.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at both Caddo and Red River joint ventures.

Second Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US and owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil, natural gas and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(FN)) - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,810

$ 4,292 Accounts receivable 43,943

15,384 Inventory 3,654

2,406 Other current assets 2,257

951 Total current assets 63,664

23,033 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,141,822

715,870 Less: accumulated depreciation (287,983)

(266,482) Property, plant and equipment, net 853,839

449,388 Equity method investments 248,675

250,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,309

20,933 Goodwill 22,818

12,203 Marketing contract intangible, net 112,971

116,577 Customer relationship intangible, net 208,492

— Rights-of-way 54,717

37,280 Other non-current assets 18,810

25,627 Total assets $ 1,609,295

$ 935,071







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,398

$ 8,160 Accounts payable to related parties 91,491

64,423 Interest payable 6,035

5,024 Excise and other taxes payable 6,817

5,280 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,672

6,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,573

7,117 Total current liabilities 162,986

96,815 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,522,183

898,970 Asset retirement obligations 8,999

6,476 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,783

14,071 Other non-current liabilities 18,803

22,731 Total non-current liabilities 1,562,768

942,248 Total liabilities 1,725,754

1,039,063 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,173,369 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (8,774,053 at December 31, 2021) 168,611

166,067 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (34,696,800 at December 31, 2021) (285,070)

(270,059) Total deficit (116,459)

(103,992) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,609,295

$ 935,071

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 124,366

$ 88,722

$ 248,120

$ 184,916 Third-party 142,384

79,756

225,211

136,475 Net revenues 266,750

168,478

473,331

321,391 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other 176,360

88,695

302,554

169,866 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 20,284

14,963

37,827

29,213 Depreciation and amortization 12,948

9,480

22,809

19,727 Total cost of sales 209,592

113,138

363,190

218,806 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 705

605

1,269

1,166 General and administrative expenses 13,773

5,990

18,868

10,095 Depreciation and amortization 474

487

948

979 Other operating expense (income), net —

(136)

12

(219) Total operating costs and expenses 224,544

120,084

384,287

230,827 Operating income 42,206

48,394

89,044

90,564 Interest expense, net 16,812

11,658

31,062

21,395 Income from equity method investments (7,073)

(6,642)

(14,099)

(10,691) Other income, net (2)

(34)

(3)

(3) Total non-operating expenses, net 9,737

4,982

16,960

10,701 Income before income tax expense 32,469

43,412

72,084

79,863 Income tax expense 305

166

406

350 Net income attributable to partners $ 32,164

$ 43,246

$ 71,678

$ 79,513 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 32,164

$ 43,246

$ 71,678

$ 79,513















Net income per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.74

$ 1.00

$ 1.65

$ 1.83 Diluted $ 0.74

$ 1.00

$ 1.65

$ 1.83 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 43,475,931

43,445,222

43,473,746

43,444,284 Diluted 43,502,983

43,460,366

43,491,796

43,453,806 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 0.985

$ 0.940

$ 1.965

$ 1.860

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 133,057

$ 147,524 Cash flows from investing activities







Net cash used in investing activities

(659,327)

(5,211) Cash flows from financing activities







Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities

535,788

(144,383) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,518

(2,070) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,292

4,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 13,810

$ 2,173

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 32,164

$ 43,246

$ 71,678

$ 79,513 Add:













Income tax expense 305

166

406

350 Depreciation and amortization 13,422

9,967

23,757

20,706 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,803

1,803

3,606

3,606 Interest expense, net 16,812

11,658

31,062

21,395 EBITDA $ 64,506

$ 66,840

$ 130,509

$ 125,570















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 85,137

$ 85,792

$ 133,057

$ 147,524 Changes in assets and liabilities (26,920)

(29,842)

(20,908)

(40,705) Non-cash lease expense (9,686)

(2,489)

(11,484)

(4,507) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 1,187

1,476

1,737

5,400 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures not distributable (233)

(1,133)

(1,040)

(2,862) Reimbursement from (refund to) Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 1

4

(14)

1,577 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (123)

(115)

(247)

(230) Deferred income taxes —

—

—

(65) Gain (loss) on sale of assets —

136

(12)

219 Distributable Cash Flow $ 49,363

$ 53,829

$ 101,089

$ 106,351 Transaction costs 6,199

—

6,393



Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 55,562

$ 53,829

$ 107,482

$ 106,351





(1) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total distributions to be paid $ 42,832

$ 40,846

$ 85,436

$ 80,814















Distributable cash flow $ 49,363

$ 53,829

$ 101,089

$ 106,351 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.15x

1.32x

1.18x

1.32x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 55,562

53,829

107,482

106,351 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.30x

1.32x

1.26x

1.32x





(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 75,294

$ 65,664

$ 146,316

$ 128,712 Third party 5,312

4,771

10,095

6,698 Total pipelines and transportation 80,606

70,435

156,411

135,410 Cost of materials and other 18,666

14,346

38,268

27,425 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 13,539

10,858

26,497

21,030 Segment contribution margin $ 48,401

$ 45,231

$ 91,646

$ 86,955 Capital spending $ 21,493

$ 1,531

$ 29,642

$ 7,376 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Net revenues:













Affiliates (1) $ 46,110

$ 23,058

$ 98,842

$ 56,204 Third party 119,430

74,985

197,474

129,777 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 165,540

98,043

296,316

185,981 Cost of materials and other 143,920

74,349

250,512

142,441 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,296

4,710

10,445

9,349 Segment contribution margin $ 16,324

$ 18,984

$ 35,359

$ 34,191 Capital spending $ 122

$ 1,060

$ 1,059

$ 3,014 3 Bear Operations













Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 2,962

$ —

$ 2,962

$ — Third party $ 17,642

$ —

$ 17,642

$ — Total 3 Bear 20,604

—

20,604

— Cost of materials and other 13,774

—

13,774

— Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 2,154

—

2,154

— Segment contribution margin $ 4,676

$ —

$ 4,676

$ — Capital spending $ 5,111

$ —

$ 5,111

$ — Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures













Income from equity method investments $ 7,073

$ 6,642

$ 14,099

$ 10,691 Equity method investments contributions $ —

$ (14)

$ —

$ (1,393) Consolidated













Net revenues:













Affiliates $ 124,366

$ 88,722

$ 248,120

$ 184,916 Third party 142,384

79,756

225,211

136,475 Total consolidated 266,750

168,478

473,331

321,391 Cost of materials and other 176,360

88,695

302,554

169,866 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 20,989

15,568

39,096

30,379 Contribution margin 69,401

64,215

131,681

121,146 General and administrative expenses 13,773

5,990

18,868

10,095 Depreciation and amortization 13,422

9,967

23,757

20,706 Other operating expense (income), net —

(136)

12

(219) Operating income 42,206

48,394

89,044

90,564 Capital spending $ 26,726

$ 2,591

$ 35,812

$ 10,390





(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Pipelines and Transportation 2022

2021

2022

2021 Maintenance capital spending $ 316

$ 449

$ 1,596

$ 926 Discretionary capital spending 21,177

1,082

28,046

6,450 Segment capital spending $ 21,493

$ 1,531

29,642

7,376 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Maintenance capital spending $ 117

$ 681

909

720 Discretionary capital spending 5

379

150

2,294 Segment capital spending $ 122

$ 1,060

1,059

3,014 3 Bear Operations













Maintenance capital spending $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Discretionary capital spending 5,111

—

5,111

— Segment capital spending $ 5,111

$ —

$ 5,111

$ — Consolidated













Maintenance capital spending $ 433

$ 1,130

$ 2,505

$ 1,646 Discretionary capital spending 26,293

1,461

33,307

8,744 Total capital spending $ 26,726

$ 2,591

$ 35,812

$ 10,390





(1) There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 84,699

53,316

78,818

48,743 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 64,821

39,193

62,186

32,806 El Dorado Gathering System 17,961

17,430

17,064

14,670 East Texas Crude Logistics System 19,942

27,497

18,010

26,790 Permian Gathering System (1) 101,236

79,589

100,783

76,672 Plains Connection System 154,086

122,529

158,025

115,484 Trucking Assets 15,679

10,314

12,510

10,251















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 63,502

74,565

67,021

73,271 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 78,634

75,136

77,100

74,038 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,073

9,395

9,994

9,765 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 2.67

$ 4.24

$ 2.85

$ 3.81 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 130,002

139,987

136,808

142,250





(1) Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction. (2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

3 Bear Operations Segment: Period from June 1

through June 30, 2022



Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(1)) 51,292 Crude Oil Gathering (bpd(2)) 78,011 Water Disposal and Recycling (bpd(2)) 57,625





(1) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (2) bpd - average barrels per day.

