OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

$3,494 $3,533

$2,866 $2,892

$1,535 $1,545 +3.2 % +4.3 %

+4.5 % +5.5 %

+9.1 % +9.8 %

Annual Recurring Revenues represent 82% of Total Revenues

Record Total revenues of $3.5 billion up 3.2% Y/Y or up 4.3% Y/Y in constant currency

Record Annual recurring revenues of $2.9 billion , up 4.5% Y/Y or up 5.5% Y/Y in constant currency

Record Cloud revenues of $1.5 billion up 9.1% Y/Y or up 9.8% in constant currency, becomes our largest revenue contributor

Record FY'22 Enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $466 million

Operating cash flows were $982 million and free cash flows (1) were $889 million , up 9.4% Y/Y

GAAP-based net income of $397 million , up 27.8% Y/Y, margin of 11.4%, up 220 basis points Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $1.3 billion , margin of 36.2% while making key investments in cloud, edge and security

Record capital returns of $415 million via dividends and share repurchases

GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.22

Quarterly cash dividend increased by 10%

$902 $935

$740 $762

$412 $420 +1.0 % +4.7 %

+6.6 % +9.8 %

+14.3 % +16.6 %

Annual Recurring Revenues represent 82% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $902 million , up 1.0% Y/Y or up 4.7% in constant currency

Annual recurring revenues of $740 million , up 6.6% Y/Y or up 9.8% in constant currency

Cloud revenues of $412 million , up 14.3% Y/Y or up 16.6% in constant currency

Operating cash flows were $252 million and free cash flows (1) were $214 million

GAAP-based net income of $102 million , down 43.6% Y/Y, margin of 11.3%, down 900 basis points Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $314 million , margin of 34.8%

GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) of $0.80

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled 1.0 million shares for $41 million under our share repurchase plans

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

"Our strong fourth quarter and year-end results reflect customers' accelerating journey to the OpenText Cloud," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "In Fiscal 2022, OpenText delivered a record $3.5 billion of total revenues, led by record cloud revenues and cloud bookings. Fiscal 2022 annual recurring revenues reached record $2.9 billion, representing 82% of total revenues."

"OpenText is more relevant than ever before as we help customers build and own their digital fabrics to transform their organizations and do more with less," added Mr. Barrenechea. "Through our recently unveiled Project Titanium, we have taken a massive step forward in strengthening the OpenText Cloud as a foundation of modern work, digital supply chains, customer experiences and secure computing. OpenText is ready for all economic scenarios, and our outlook for Fiscal 2023 focuses on continued cloud and free cash flow growth."

"Let me thank our entire team for their amazing efforts to keep one another safe and well while delivering outstanding service to our customers. The team continues to raise their game each quarter amidst a dynamic environment."

"OpenText delivered an exceptional year," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "Our team delivered a solid Fiscal 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and strong free cash flows of $889 million. With approximately $1.7 billion in cash as of June 30, 2022 and a net leverage ratio of 2.0x, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong. Our strategic investments in product innovation and go-to-market initiatives continue to position us well to win in the cloud."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the fiscal year that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, excluding the impact of Carbonite and Zix.

(2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2022 and Q4 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'22 FY'21 $ Change % Change

FY'22 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,535.0 $1,407.4 $127.6 9.1 %

$1,544.7 9.8 %

Customer support 1,331.0 1,334.1 ($3.1) (0.2) %

1,347.3 1.0 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,866.0 $2,741.5 $124.5 4.5 %

$2,892.0 5.5 %

License 358.4 384.7 ($26.4) (6.9) %

367.0 (4.6) %

Professional service and other 269.5 259.9 $9.6 3.7 %

274.3 5.5 %

Total revenues $3,493.8 $3,386.1 $107.7 3.2 %

$3,533.3 4.3 %

GAAP-based operating income $ 644.8 $740.9 ($96.1) (13.0) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,176.9 $1,230.0 ($53.0) (4.3) %

$1,199.9 (2.4) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $397.1 $310.7 $86.4 27.8 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.46 $1.14 $0.32 28.1 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.22 $3.39 ($0.17) (5.0) %

$3.35 (1.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,265.0 $1,315.0 ($50.0) (3.8) %

$1,288.1 (2.1) %

Operating cash flows $981.8 $876.1 $105.7 12.1 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $888.7 $812.4 $76.3 9.4 %

N/A N/A





Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'22 Q4 FY'21 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'22

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $411.6 $360.2 $51.4 14.3 %

$420.0 16.6 %

Customer support 328.3 334.3 ($5.9) (1.8) %

342.3 2.4 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $739.9 $694.4 $45.5 6.6 %

$762.2 9.8 %

License 94.7 132.5 ($37.9) (28.6) %

101.3 (23.6) %

Professional service and other 67.8 66.6 $1.3 1.9 %

71.9 7.9 %

Total revenues $902.5 $893.5 $8.9 1.0 %

$935.4 4.7 %

GAAP-based operating income $137.6 $171.7 ($34.1) (19.9) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $291.0 $293.9 ($2.9) (1.0) %

$303.9 3.4 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $102.2 $181.3 ($79.1) (43.6) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.38 $0.66 ($0.28) (42.4) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80 $0.80 $— — %

$0.89 11.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $313.6 $314.8 ($1.2) (0.4) %

$326.7 3.8 %

Operating cash flows $251.9 $296.2 ($44.2) (14.9) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $213.8 $268.8 ($55.0) (20.5) %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 3, 2022, a cash dividend increase of 10% to $0.24299 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 2, 2022 and the payment date is September 23, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Carl Zeiss AG, Citgo Petroleum Corporation, Close Brothers, Evermark, Hydro Quebec, Legal Aid Western Australia, MUFG Bank, One World Apparel, Phillips Lytle , Region Skane, Salt River Project, Sysmex

OpenText accelerates cloud investments with Project Titanium

OpenText powers the Information Advantage with Cloud Editions 22.2

OpenText extends reach of its Information Management solutions in DACH region through partnership with Scheer Group

OpenText showcases Business-to-Anything integration at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022

OpenText unveils new threat intelligence technology and other security advancements at RSA Conference

OpenText partners with Girl Scouts to help members become cyber resilient

OpenText World EMEA 2022 showcases innovations enabling the Information Advantage

Summary of Annual Results









FY'22 FY'21 % Change

Revenue (millions) $3,493.8 $3,386.1 3.2 %

GAAP-based gross margin 69.6 % 69.4 % 15 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.6 % 76.1 % (54) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.46 $1.14 28.1 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.22 $3.39 (5.0) %





Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY'22 Q3 FY'22 Q4 FY'21 % Change (Q4 FY'22 vs

Q3 FY'22)

% Change (Q4 FY'22 vs

Q4 FY'21)

Revenue (millions) $902.5 $882.3 $893.5 2.3 %

1.0 %

GAAP-based gross margin 70.2 % 68.9 % 69.6 % 130 bps 60 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.9 % 74.5 % 75.8 % 140 bps 10 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.38 $0.28 $0.66 35.7 %

(42.4) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80 $0.70 $0.80 14.3 %

— %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,693,741

$ 1,607,306 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,473 as of June 30, 2022 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 426,652

438,547 Contract assets 26,167

25,344 Income taxes recoverable 18,255

32,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,552

98,551 Total current assets 2,285,367

2,202,060 Property and equipment 244,709

233,595 Operating lease right of use assets 198,132

234,532 Long-term contract assets 19,719

19,222 Goodwill 5,244,653

4,691,673 Acquired intangible assets 1,075,208

1,187,260 Deferred tax assets 810,154

796,738 Other assets 256,987

208,894 Long-term income taxes recoverable 44,044

35,362 Total assets $ 10,178,973

$ 9,609,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 448,607

$ 423,592 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 56,380

58,315 Deferred revenues 902,202

852,629 Income taxes payable 51,069

17,368 Total current liabilities 1,468,258

1,361,904 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 18,208

28,830 Pension liability 60,951

74,511 Long-term debt 4,209,567

3,578,859 Long-term operating lease liabilities 198,695

224,453 Long-term deferred revenues 91,144

98,989 Long-term income taxes payable 34,003

34,113 Deferred tax liabilities 65,887

108,224 Total long-term liabilities 4,678,455

4,147,979 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





269,522,639 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,038,674

1,947,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,659)

66,238 Retained earnings 2,160,069

2,153,326 Treasury stock, at cost (3,706,420 and 1,567,664 shares at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (159,966)

(69,386) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,031,118

4,097,942 Non-controlling interests 1,142

1,511 Total shareholders' equity 4,032,260

4,099,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,178,973

$ 9,609,336

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 411,595

$ 360,160 Customer support 328,339

334,256 License 94,688

132,541 Professional service and other 67,832

66,570 Total revenues 902,454

893,527 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 133,785

127,583 Customer support 30,571

32,938 License 2,595

4,315 Professional service and other 55,436

53,662 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274

53,215 Total cost of revenues 268,661

271,713 Gross profit 633,793

621,814 Operating expenses:





Research and development 118,931

117,235 Sales and marketing 185,985

183,237 General and administrative 85,958

73,019 Depreciation 22,706

21,021 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341

52,469 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281

3,152 Total operating expenses 496,202

450,133 Income from operations 137,591

171,681 Other income (expense), net (19)

45,017 Interest and other related expense, net (40,342)

(37,550) Income before income taxes 97,230

179,148 Provision for income taxes (5,005)

(2,215) Net income for the period $ 102,235

$ 181,363 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (39)

(80) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 102,196

$ 181,283 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.38

$ 0.66 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.38

$ 0.66 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,152

272,892 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 270,394

273,981

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2020 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,535,017

$ 1,407,445

$ 1,157,686 Customer support 1,330,965

1,334,062

1,275,586 License 358,351

384,711

402,851 Professional service and other 269,511

259,897

273,613 Total revenues 3,493,844

3,386,115

3,109,736 Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 511,713

481,818

449,940 Customer support 121,485

122,753

123,894 License 13,501

13,916

11,321 Professional service and other 216,895

197,183

212,903 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 198,607

218,796

205,717 Total cost of revenues 1,062,201

1,034,466

1,003,775 Gross profit 2,431,643

2,351,649

2,105,961 Operating expenses:









Research and development 440,448

421,447

370,411 Sales and marketing 677,118

622,221

585,044 General and administrative 317,085

263,521

237,532 Depreciation 88,241

85,265

89,458 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 217,105

216,544

219,559 Special charges (recoveries) 46,873

1,748

100,428 Total operating expenses 1,786,870

1,610,746

1,602,432 Income from operations 644,773

740,903

503,529 Other income (expense), net 29,118

61,434

(11,946) Interest and other related expense, net (157,880)

(151,567)

(146,378) Income before income taxes 516,011

650,770

345,205 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 118,752

339,906

110,837 Net income $ 397,259

$ 310,864

$ 234,368 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (169)

(192)

(143) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 397,090

$ 310,672

$ 234,225 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 1.46

$ 1.14

$ 0.86 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 1.46

$ 1.14

$ 0.86 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 271,271

272,533

270,847 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 271,909

273,479

271,817

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2020 Net income $ 397,259

$ 310,864

$ 234,368 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments (78,724)

42,440

(7,784) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($671), $1,532, and ($599) for the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively (1,859)

4,246

(1,662) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $134, ($1,182) and $355 for the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively 373

(3,280)

985 Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,866, $990 and $1,219 for the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively 5,595

3,987

1,245 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $290, $379 and $520 for the year ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively 718

1,020

917 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net (73,897)

48,413

(6,299) Total comprehensive income 323,362

359,277

228,069 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (169)

(192)

(143) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 323,193

$ 359,085

$ 227,926

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2019 269,834

$ 1,774,214

(803)

$ (28,766)

$ 2,113,883

$ 24,124

$ 1,215

$ 3,884,670 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,530

41,282

—

—

—

—

—

41,282 Under employee stock purchase plans 499

17,757

—

—

—

—

—

17,757 Share-based compensation —

29,532

—

—

—

—

—

29,532 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(300)

(12,424)

—

—

—

(12,424) Issuance of treasury stock —

(11,008)

481

17,582

—

—

—

6,574 Dividends declared ($0.6984 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(188,712)

—

—

(188,712) Other comprehensive income - net —

—

—

—

—

(6,299)

—

(6,299) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

(39)

(39) Net income —

—

—

—

234,225

—

143

234,368 Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863

$ 1,851,777

(622)

$ (23,608)

$ 2,159,396

$ 17,825

$ 1,319

$ 4,006,709 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative effect —

$ —

—

$ —

$ (2,450)

$ —

$ —

$ (2,450) Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,605

49,565

—

—

—

—

—

49,565 Under employee stock purchase plans 573

22,307

193

6,690

—

—

—

28,997 Share-based compensation —

51,969

—

—

—

—

—

51,969 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,455)

(64,847)

—

—

—

(64,847) Issuance of treasury stock —

(12,379)

316

12,379

—

—

—

— Common Shares repurchased (2,500)

(15,475)

—

—

(103,630)

—

—

(119,105) Dividends declared ($0.7770 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(210,662)

—

—

(210,662) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other comprehensive income - net —

—

—

—

—

48,413

—

48,413 Net income —

—

—

—

310,672

—

192

310,864 Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 950

32,714

—

—

—

—

—

32,714 Under employee stock purchase plans 842

33,806

—

—

—

—

—

33,806 Share-based compensation —

69,556

—

—

—

—

—

69,556 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(2,630)

(111,593)

—

—

—

(111,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Common Shares repurchased (3,810)

(24,295)

—

—

(152,692)

—

—

(176,987) Dividends declared ($0.8836 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(237,655)

—

—

(237,655) Non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(73,897)

—

(73,897) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income —

—

—

—

397,090

—

169

397,259 Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income for the period $ 102,235

$ 181,363 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 125,321

126,705 Share-based compensation expense 24,464

13,350 Pension expense 1,723

1,946 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,486

1,153 Write off of right of use assets 17,707

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 198

792 Deferred taxes (79,420)

(7,805) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 401

(42,877) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 13,413

(26,118) Contract assets (10,758)

(10,298) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,768

40,261 Income taxes 45,824

(23,169) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 41,561

53,415 Deferred revenue (30,878)

(23,305) Other assets 771

11,149 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (3,876)

(373) Net cash provided by operating activities 251,940

296,189 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (38,172)

(27,408) Purchase of Bricata Inc. 174

— Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —

(600) Other investing activities —

(2,550) Net cash used in investing activities (37,998)

(30,558) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 10,738

34,287 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500)

(2,500) Debt issuance costs —

— Repurchase of Common Shares (40,869)

(119,105) Purchase of treasury stock (35,933)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (59,042)

(54,374) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (127,606)

(141,692) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (26,276)

7,181 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 60,060

131,120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,635,851

1,478,680 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,693,741

$ 1,607,306 Restricted cash (1) 2,170

2,494 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period $ 397,259

$ 310,864

$ 234,368 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 503,953

520,605

514,734 Share-based compensation expense 69,556

51,969

29,532 Pension expense 6,606

6,616

5,802 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,422

4,548

4,633 Write off of right of use assets 17,707

—

36,864 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,413

—

17,854 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 294

2,771

9,714 Deferred taxes (36,088)

73,039

51,388 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (58,702)

(62,897)

(8,700) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 81,841

60,954

84,499 Contract assets (37,966)

(39,333)

(40,301) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,954)

37,733

(6,897) Income taxes 34,589

(140,763)

(35,086) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24,177)

26,088

30,613 Deferred revenue (5,236)

39,295

25,306 Other assets 17,297

11,914

1,127 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (4,004)

(27,283)

(914) Net cash provided by operating activities 981,810

876,120

954,536 Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (93,109)

(63,675)

(72,709) Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired (856,175)

—

— Purchase of Bricata Inc. (17,753)

—

— Purchase of XMedius —

444

(73,335) Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

(1,305,097) Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —

(971)

(4,149) Other investing activities (3,922)

(4,568)

(14,127) Net cash used in investing activities (970,959)

(68,770)

(1,469,417) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 67,215

80,067

66,600 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 1,500,000

—

3,150,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (860,000)

(610,000)

(1,713,631) Debt extinguishment costs (24,969)

—

(11,248) Debt issuance costs (17,159)

—

(21,806) Repurchase of Common Shares (176,987)

(119,105)

— Purchase of treasury stock (111,593)

(64,847)

(12,424) Distribution to non-controlling interest (396)

—

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (237,655)

(210,662)

(188,712) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 138,456

(924,547)

1,268,779 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (63,196)

29,734

(178) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 86,111

(87,463)

753,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,609,800

1,697,263

943,543 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800

$ 1,697,263

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,693,741

$ 1,607,306

$ 1,692,850 Restricted cash (1) 2,170

2,494

4,413 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,695,911

$ 1,609,800

$ 1,697,263















(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 133,785

$ (2,213) (1) $ 131,572

Customer support 30,571

(768) (1) 29,803

Professional service and other 55,436

(1,465) (1) 53,971

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274

(46,274) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 633,793 70.2 % 50,720 (3) 684,513 75.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 118,931

(7,186) (1) 111,745

Sales and marketing 185,985

(7,251) (1) 178,734

General and administrative 85,958

(5,582) (1) 80,376

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341

(56,341) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 26,281

(26,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 137,591

153,361 (5) 290,952

Other income (expense), net (19)

19 (6) —

Provision for income taxes (5,005)

40,090 (7) 35,085

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 102,196

113,290 (8) 215,486

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.38

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.80







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 5% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 $ 0.38 Add:



Amortization 102,615 0.38 Share-based compensation 24,465 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 0.10 Other (income) expense, net 19 — GAAP-based provision for income taxes (5,005) (0.02) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,085) (0.13) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 215,486 $ 0.80

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 102,196 Add:

Provision for income taxes (5,005) Interest and other related expense, net 40,342 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,274 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,341 Depreciation 22,706 Share-based compensation 24,464 Special charges (recoveries) 26,281 Other (income) expense, net 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 313,618



GAAP-based net income margin 11.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 251,940 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (38,172) Free cash flows $ 213,768



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 511,713

$ (5,285) (1) $ 506,428

Customer support 121,485

(2,399) (1) 119,086

Professional service and other 216,895

(3,740) (1) 213,155

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 198,607

(198,607) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,431,643 69.6 % 210,031 (3) 2,641,674 75.6 % Operating expenses











Research and development 440,448

(17,122) (1) 423,326

Sales and marketing 677,118

(22,628) (1) 654,490

General and administrative 317,085

(18,382) (1) 298,703

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 217,105

(217,105) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 46,873

(46,873) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 644,773

532,141 (5) 1,176,914

Other income (expense), net 29,118

(29,118) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 118,752

23,913 (7) 142,665

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 397,090

479,110 (8) 876,200

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.46

$ 1.76 (8) $ 3.22







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 23% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Year Ended June 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 397,090 $ 1.46 Add:



Amortization 415,712 1.52 Share-based compensation 69,556 0.26 Special charges (recoveries) 46,873 0.17 Other (income) expense, net (29,118) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 118,752 0.44 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (142,665) (0.52) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 876,200 $ 3.22

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 397,090 Add:

Provision for income taxes 118,752 Interest and other related expense, net 157,880 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 198,607 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 217,105 Depreciation 88,241 Share-based compensation 69,556 Special charges (recoveries) 46,873 Other (income) expense, net (29,118) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,264,986



GAAP-based net income margin 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 981,810 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (93,109) Free cash flows $ 888,701



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 136,020

$ (1,268) (1) $ 134,752

Customer support 31,763

(501) (1) 31,262

Professional service and other 56,693

(907) (1) 55,786

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564

(46,564) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 608,047 68.9 % 49,240 (3) 657,287 74.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 117,730

(4,350) (1) 113,380

Sales and marketing 180,955

(5,761) (1) 175,194

General and administrative 88,137

(3,961) (1) 84,176

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,215

(56,215) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 11,031

(11,031) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 131,609

130,558 (5) 262,167

Other income (expense), net 24,392

(24,392) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 41,041

(9,971) (7) 31,070

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 74,681

116,137 (8) 190,818

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.28

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.70







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 35% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 $ 0.28 Add:



Amortization 102,779 0.38 Share-based compensation 16,748 0.06 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) (0.09) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 41,041 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (31,070) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 190,818 $ 0.70

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 Add:

Provision for income taxes 41,041 Interest and other related expense, net 40,238 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,215 Depreciation 22,370 Share-based compensation 16,748 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) Adjusted EBITDA $ 284,496



GAAP-based net income margin 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 323,557 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (17,590) Free cash flows $ 305,967



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 127,583

$ (935) (1) $ 126,648

Customer support 32,938

(505) (1) 32,433

Professional service and other 53,662

(698) (1) 52,964

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215

(53,215) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 621,814 69.6 % 55,353 (3) 677,167 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 117,235

(2,664) (1) 114,571

Sales and marketing 183,237

(4,718) (1) 178,519

General and administrative 73,019

(3,830) (1) 69,189

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469

(52,469) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 3,152

(3,152) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 171,681

122,186 (5) 293,867

Other income (expense), net 45,017

(45,017) (6) —

Provision for income taxes (2,215)

38,099 (7) 35,884

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 181,283

39,070 (8) 220,353

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.66

$ 0.14 (8) $ 0.80







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 1% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283 $ 0.66 Add:



Amortization 105,684 0.39 Share-based compensation 13,350 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (45,017) (0.16) GAAP-based provision for income taxes (2,215) (0.02) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,884) (0.13) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 220,353 $ 0.80



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283 Add:

Provision for income taxes (2,215) Interest and other related expense, net 37,550 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469 Depreciation 21,021 Share-based compensation 13,350 Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 Other (income) expense, net (45,017) Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,808



GAAP-based net income margin 20.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 296,189 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (27,408) Free cash flows $ 268,781



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 481,818

$ (3,419) (1) $ 478,399

Customer support 122,753

(1,910) (1) 120,843

Professional service and other 197,183

(2,565) (1) 194,618

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796

(218,796) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,351,649 69.4 % 226,690 (3) 2,578,339 76.1 % Operating expenses











Research and development 421,447

(9,859) (1) 411,588

Sales and marketing 622,221

(18,312) (1) 603,909

General and administrative 263,521

(15,904) (1) 247,617

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544

(216,544) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 1,748

(1,748) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 740,903

489,057 (5) 1,229,960

Other income (expense), net 61,434

(61,434) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 339,906

(188,931) (7) 150,975

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 310,672

616,554 (8) 927,226

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.14

$ 2.25 (8) $ 3.39







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 52% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 includes an income tax provision charge from IRS settlements partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits that was recognized during the second quarter of Fiscal 2021. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Year Ended June 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672 $ 1.14 Add:



Amortization 435,340 1.59 Share-based compensation 51,969 0.19 Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (61,434) (0.22) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 339,906 1.23 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (150,975) (0.55) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 927,226 $ 3.39

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672 Add:

Provision for income taxes 339,906 Interest and other related expense, net 151,567 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544 Depreciation 85,265 Share-based compensation 51,969 Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 Other (income) expense, net (61,434) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,315,033



GAAP-based net income margin 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 876,120 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (63,675) Free cash flows $ 812,445



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 22 % 12 %

24 % 14 % GBP 3 % 5 %

5 % 5 % CAD 3 % 14 %

3 % 13 % USD 63 % 54 %

60 % 53 % Other 9 % 15 %

8 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Year Ended June 30, 2022

Year Ended June 30, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 23 % 13 %

23 % 14 % GBP 4 % 6 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 14 %

3 % 9 % USD 62 % 53 %

61 % 55 % Other 8 % 14 %

8 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

