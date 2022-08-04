SweeTARTS® Hosts First Branded Film Festival on TikTok, Championing Everyday Storytellers

Xóchitl Gómez helps kick-off the celebration of self-expression, spotlighting and supporting creators with the chance to win $25,000

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You're invited to the most vibrant cinematic celebration since the premiere of color film...

SweeTARTS®, the iconic brand that has been encouraging fans to live their most colorful lives and "Be Both," understands the best storytellers aren't just traditional filmmakers. They're nurses who can sing acapella, students with a knack for thrift-store finds, or skateboarders who dabble in cooking, all with a shared passion for creating content from their everyday lives that sparks impactful emotions. To elevate the unique talents of these storytellers across the country, SweeTARTS is reimagining the typically exclusive award show concept by hosting the first branded film festival on TikTok.

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok Logo (PRNewswire)

Submissions for the SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok begin Aug. 12, with the entry window continuing through Sept. 7. With more than 1 billion monthly active users globally and over 6.5B views on #FilmTok, TikTok is home to a new generation of filmmakers who are leading culture and promoting creativity, inclusivity and self-expression…no fancy equipment, big budgets or elite connections necessary. Everyone is invited to this festival, where fans can submit and engage with short TikTok films in four categories: "Best Expression of 'Be Both'", "Best Story Time", "Best Use of Video Tools" and "Best Colorful Creation."

Four winners will be selected by a panel of judges, including Hollywood's newest star, Xóchitl Gómez (6.9MM+ followers on TikTok @Xochitlgomez) a beloved actress known for her roles in recent popular superhero films and iconic TV series remakes. Each winner will receive a grand prize of $25,000 to help continue to fuel their love for content creation and storytelling. Check out the video Xóchitl created here to help kick off the festival, and see below for more details on how to get in on the action. Xóchitl will announce the winners on Oct. 6 during a live grand finale award show at 7pm ET, only on her TikTok channel.

"Filmmaking is my passion; both in front of and now also behind the camera. Storytelling has held a special place in my heart for as far back as I can remember, and nothing goes together better than candy and movies," said Gómez. "TikTok has made it easier than ever for myself and other storytellers to share our video content with the world, and I'm thrilled to join forces with SweeTARTS in hosting a brand new celebration of modern-day creators. Can't wait to review the submissions from these multi-talented filmmakers!"

The innovative and inclusive festival is the latest chapter in SweeTARTS legacy of empowering people to embrace their full selves and live colorfully.

"Starting with our name and fully captured in our motto of 'Be Both,' SweeTARTS believes powerful results are unleashed when you combine things that are seemingly opposite, like our unique Sweet and Tart profile," said Jennifer Brownson, SweeTARTS Sr. Brand Manager at Ferrara. "The SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok celebrates the seemingly contradictory combination of the everyday and impactful content, the powerful result of which is certainly worthy of its own film festival."

So, how can you get in on this original festival?

Tune in live at 7pm ET on Oct. 6 to watch Xóchitl announce all four winners, who will each receive $25,000 to continue to fuel their creativity!

For the official rules, visit: sweetartscandy.com/sweetarts-film-fest-tiktok. Happy filming!

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy and several seasonal favorites.

SweeTARTS are available at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contact:

Shelby Roland

shelby.roland@ferrarausa.com

SweeTARTS Hosts First Branded Film Festival on TikTok, Championing Everyday Storytellers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SweeTARTS