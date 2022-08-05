Advertise
AAM to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 10

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

 DETROIT, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in J.P. Morgan's Auto Conference on August 10.  AAM is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)
AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)(PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

For more information:

Investor Contact:
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
david.lim@aam.com

Media Contact:
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
chris.son@aam.com

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-present-at-jp-morgan-auto-conference-on-august-10-301600738.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.