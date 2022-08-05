GENESIS GIVES DONATES $50,000 TO SUPPORT STEM EDUCATION IN ALABAMA

Genesis Donates $25,000 to the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at Alabama State University and East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, donated a total of $50,000 to two esteemed organizations in Alabama to provide scholarships in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Alabama State University (ASU) received $25,000 and the East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc. (ECCTAI) received a $25,000 donation from Genesis Gives. Ceremonial checks were presented to ASU and ECCTAI at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama.

(left to right) Robert Burns, chief administrative officer, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Audrey Parks, annual giving coordinator, Alabama State University, Gregory Clark, vice president, institutional advancement, Alabama State University, Dr. Audrey Napier, Ph.D., dean, college of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Alabama State University, Jerome Hodge, president, East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc., Dana W. White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America, Gabriel Christian, Esq., immediate past president, East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc., Ethan Kim, vice president and executive coordinator, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Jaeho Yoon, senior manager, general affairs and PR, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery, Ala. on July 30, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"Genesis recognizes the impact STEM and STEAM education have on cultivating a lifelong love of learning among the next generation of students," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis Gives is committed to investing in and providing opportunities for the future workforce in all communities."

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (CSTEM) at ASU offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs across various departments, producing some of the nation's outstanding scientists, including biologists, physical scientists, chemists, computer scientists, mathematicians, technologists and engineers among others. ASU's CSTEM graduates are skilled in critical thinking, leadership, creative design and the application of technological and scientific solutions to complex and challenging problems.

This donation will allow ASU to assist CSTEM students with financial needs such as tuition, fees, books and academic supplies. It will also provide tutors for students who may need additional assistance in some courses.

The East Coast Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. supports many educational, charitable and philanthropic activities in Alabama. It supports the national goals of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., to motivate, inspire and stimulate young people's minds to aspire to, seek and achieve successful careers in the fields of aviation and aerospace. This donation will provide STEM scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for its program's deserving college-bound high school graduates.

Genesis Gives provides STEAM scholarships to support learning in the areas of sciences, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

