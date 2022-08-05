Yiling's Lianhua Health Products Well-received: CICPE

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's first national-level consumer expo and the largest such kind in the Asia-pacific region, the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) attracted many audiences from different countries. And as the TOP 10 Chinese TCM Enterprise, Yiling Pharma (002603.SZ) presented its Lianhua health products on the expo.

30 years ago, Yiling was founded by Professor Wu Yiling (who later was elected as a member of the China Academy of Engineering due to his medical achievement). And after 30 years of development, now Yiling has become one of China's key hi-tech enterprises. The Lianhua health products include Lianhua Qingwen Capsules and a series of products made from Lianqiao (forsythia) and Jinyinhua (honeysuckle), here Lian refers to Lianqiao (forsythia), and Hua refers to Jinyinhua (honeysuckle). Now Lianhua Qingwen has become a star medicine in the fight against the Covid-19 and is available in nearly 30 countries and regions.

The Lianhua health products were also selected as the expo's designated anti-Covid-19 products. During the expo, the Lianhua Masks became big because there was something very special in the masks. In every mask, there were two Lianhua cool bursts-two little tiny blue balls with herbal antibacterial essential oil extracted from forsythia and honeysuckle. Before wearing the mask, people squeeze the cool bursts and very easily the balls will burst, and the fragrant smell just comes out quickly and stuffs the mask. The smell can greatly alleviate the feeling of stuffiness and suffocation when wearing a mask.

The Lianhua Health Products also include Lianhua Throat Refreshing Bacteriostatic Spray which has anti-inflammatory and bacteriostatic functions on throat and mouth and can ease throat discomfort and refresh breath. There are herbal extracts from forsythia, honeysuckle, liquorice, and green tea in this product and has no side-effects. By combining different Lianhua Health Products like Lianhua Cool Bursts, Lianhua Throat Refreshing Bacteriostatic Spray, Lianhua Wash-free Hand Sanitizer, Lianhua Hand Cream etc. in one package, Yiling has produced different "Healthy Kit" to meet different people's needs.

