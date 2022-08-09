BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman Named a Judge for 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

Since its inclusion in the first-ever Cloud 100 in 2016, BlackLine has gone public and continues to help companies around the world embrace modern accounting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) CEO Marc Huffman was invited to serve as a judge for the prestigious 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 list, divulged online today.

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine) (PRNewswire)

Now in its seventh year, the annual Cloud 100 is the "definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world", published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the accounting automation software leader made its debut on the Nasdaq.

The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%) and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel comprised of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers. Mr. Huffman joined a distinguished 2022 Cloud 100 judging panel including the CEOs of market leaders Hubspot, Twilio and Zoom.

"The Cloud 100 list has established itself with an impressive track record of cementing the reputations of market-leading cloud companies that have continued to excel and achieve notable success, including several, such as BlackLine, which have gone on to go public," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The Cloud 100 judges' qualifications precede them. We're honored that the leading public cloud company CEOs have once again lent their expertise in identifying the next wave of cloud leaders."

A seasoned SaaS (software-as-a-service) executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth at successful software companies, Huffman joined BlackLine in early 2018 as chief operating officer. He was named president in February 2020 and CEO as of Jan. 1st, 2021. Prior to BlackLine, Huffman served as president of worldwide sales and distribution at NetSuite. During his 14-year tenure, NetSuite grew from $3 million to $1 billion in annual revenue and became recognized as a global SaaS powerhouse.

Under Huffman's direction, BlackLine was recently recognized by The Software Report as a Top-50 software company worldwide (alongside such powerhouses as Adobe, Dropbox, Microsoft, Slack, Twilio and Zscaler), on track to further penetrate the $28+ billion opportunity in the financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting markets.

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list can be viewed online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Winners will be celebrated at an in-person gala in San Francisco in October.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman was invited to serve as a judge for the prestigious 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 list. BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the accounting automation software leader made its debut on the Nasdaq. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackLine