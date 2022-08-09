Advertise
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2022

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.0 billion as of July 31, 2022, an increase of $6.1 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $327 million and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

7/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$20,135

$180

$1,410

$ -

$21,725

  Japan Subadvisory

8,939

48

798

(81)

9,704

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,432

(13)

411

-

5,830

Total Institutional Accounts

34,506

215

2,619

(81)

37,259

Open-end Funds

41,583

109

2,722

(51)

44,363

Closed-end Funds

11,773

3

654

(51)

12,379

Total AUM

$87,862

$327

$5,995

($183)

$94,001

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-july-2022-301602932.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.