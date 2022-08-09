Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Monkeypox

Health Net Assisting Members Across California During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in California, Health Net is providing special assistance to assist members affected by monkeypox. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information

During the duration of the state of emergency, members in California affected by monkeypox can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the viral disease. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared state of emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their Health Net ID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

Emergency prescription refill guidelines

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

