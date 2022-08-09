InterVision named NetApp North America West Most Valuable Partner Award for FY'22

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision announced today that it has been named the NetApp North America West Most Valuable Partner in NetApp fiscal year 2022 (FY'22). NetApp's North America Partner Awards recognize partners who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to customer success and revenue growth across categories like cloud, flash, the FlexPod® platform, the NetApp® Keystone™ portfolio, and vertical/regional leadership.

https://intervision.com/ (PRNewsfoto/InterVision) (PRNewswire)

"As a partner-led organization, our partners are at the very core of our business, and their success is aligned to our own," said Jenni Flinders, SVP, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "I want to congratulate InterVision on being named West Most Valuable Partner. Their partnership and investment in NetApp, and their ability to deliver value to our joint customers has been exemplary. I look forward to their continued success as we work together to help customers solve business challenges and manage their most critical data assets with NetApp's industry-leading hybrid multi-cloud technologies and consumption models."

"On behalf of all InterVisionaries, we are proud to be this year's recipient of NetApp's North America West Most Valuable Partner Award. We combine over 20 years of experience deploying NetApp storage infrastructure with our cloud expertise and on-premises roots, helping our clients fulfill their cloud or hybrid cloud ambitions," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision.

"Our deep expertise in Cloud EDA is a modern example of how our partnership with NetApp helps companies migrate large-scale data volumes to FSxN to exploit the most out of their cloud experience," comments Tony Bailey, SVP Alliances, InterVision.

For the full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY'22, read the NetApp press release .

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available in the market, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com .

NetApp, the NetApp logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Clara Bihn, 317-806-1900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InterVision