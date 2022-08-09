NFL Philadelphia Eagles Haason Reddick Invests and Partners in Clean Energy Drink R7

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R7 energy drink announces a partnership investment with NFL Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick. The investment deal comes fast after the release of the R7 clean energy drink brand into the retail and online marketplace this summer.

"I am super excited to be a proud investor and partner in the R7 brand! The entire team put a great deal of thought and science into the formulation of the product, so pro athletes like me and others can consume an energy drink that will fuel their everyday performance without harmful additives," said Reddick.

The decision to team up with Reddick was strategic in nature — R7 wants to get the word out about "better-for-you" options within the energy drink category. The brand knows that general consumers, not just athletes, are looking for healthier and more sustainable energy drinks as health and wellness trends continue to appear.

R7 is specially formulated using a combination of unique ingredients: green coffee bean, L-Theanine, adaptogens, L-carnitine, select B vitamins and pure electrolytes. This premium, high-efficiency product is positioned as a "better-for-you" option in the energy drink market, worth $30B.

R7 is available in three robust flavors: Lightning Lemon Lime, Orbit Orange and Midnight Rush (grape). All three flavors are on sale now at www.DrinkR7.com.

ABOUT R7 ENERGY

R7 is a healthy energy drink brand developed by veteran entrepreneurs and professional athlete management executives. They wanted to create a more sustainable, healthier energy drink not only for professional athletes but also for everyday, high-achieving individuals.

R7 is uniquely crafted and delivers not only a quick energy boost but also sustained, clean energy powered by L-Theanine and adaptogens that improve cognitive function. R7 focuses on providing consumers with a delightful-tasting beverage that will not make them crash or experience jitters. It is designed to repair, replenish and restore your body so that you are ready for your next exertion. Follow R7 online at www.DrinkR7.com.

