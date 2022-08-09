Onion Global's LUCA Brand Portfolio Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today reaffirmed that its LUCA brand portfolio strategy is committed to launching sustainable brands, and proudly introduces Merverte, a South Korean salon skincare brand, and Oceanfit, a New Zealand healthcare brand to its O'mall platform.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "Our LUCA brand portfolio continues to focus on building emotional and personal connections with the younger generation. Through multiple years of data analytics and insights on the market and consumer demands, we found that a growing number of young people are suffering from joint pain such as cervical spondylosis and lumbar disc herniation due to long working hours in front of a computer and heavy use of smartphones. Given that, we established our cooperation with premium international sustainable brands, Merverte and Oceanfit, which use algae and other marine plants as their core ingredients to develop eco-friendly and functional products. For example, the patented MC-II extracted by Oceanfit supports joint mobility and comfort while encompassing environmental protection in meeting the real needs of younger consumers. The selection of Merverte and Oceanfit into our LUCA brand portfolio also demonstrates Onion Global's commitment to the sustainable development of society, while meeting the functional needs of consumers through its brand portfolio operations and management."

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

