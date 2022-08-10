GateHawk unveils next-generation community video intercom system

GateHawk has released an all-new version of its video intercom for single-family and multifamily communities.

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the residential rental market continues to shatter records, residential communities (including multifamily apartments and single-family communities) are looking for ways to stay ahead of increasingly high resident expectations.

Video intercom has quickly become a must-have feature for residents who value the convenience and security they provide and for communities positioning themselves as being more modern, safe, and convenient than their competitors.

Just in time for this surge of interest, GateHawk has announced the launch of its "Gen3" video intercom system, which further enhances its video intercom line and makes it a head-to-head contender against other video intercom systems currently popular in the market, such as ButterflyMX , CellGate , and Liftmaster .

"We built this product to solve the frustrations caused by other video intercoms and gate entry systems on the market," said Jenna Dickensheets, Business Manager at GateHawk. "Properties are tired of dealing with stagnant features, confusing interfaces, and high replacement costs. We're giving them a new alternative."

GateHawk's Gen3 video intercom includes on smartphone access control, offering a built-in access reader that works with Bluetooth and NFC, allowing residents to open a property gate using their smartphone instead of costly access fobs.

In addition to GateHawk's video intercom visitor management feature, the mobile app also includes guest management, allowing residents to send temporary guest passes (instead of giving out their own gate codes). Guests can simply show a QR code to the video intercom and the door or gate will unlock for them.

The new Gen3 video intercom comes in three varieties:

12-Inch Touchscreen: Features a large, intuitive touchscreen interface.





10-Inch Screen with Keypad: A balanced choice offering a large screen and a physical keypad.





7-Inch Screen with Keypad: A tougher option with a smaller screen, suitable for higher-risk locations.

All three models offer:

Stainless-steel enclosure

Water & dust protection

Protected screens

-13° to 131°F temperature range

Cloud-based management

Anyone looking for a gate intercom system, apartment access control system, or video intercom system for a residential community should consider adding GateHawk to their shortlist.

ABOUT GATEHAWK

GateHawk ( https://gatehawk.com ) is a smart access control system for apartments and build-for-rent communities, specializing in video intercom, door & gate entry systems, and access control.

