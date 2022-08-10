Micellae Delivery Systems Appoints Dr. Andrew Kerklaan as CEO

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Micellae Delivery Systems Inc. ("Micellae"), the provider of best-in-class solubility and bioavailability-enhancing technology for cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Kerklaan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Kerklaan takes over from Dr. Mehdi Nouraei, Micellae's founder, who will now focus on his roles as Chief Science Officer and Chairman of the Board. "We have enjoyed significant growth in the last 12 months, and it is now time for an experienced industry CEO to accelerate our expansion into the US and other international markets, while strengthening Micellae's R&D and commercial activities in Canada," said Dr. Nouraei. "Andrew has an impressive track record; we are delighted to welcome him to the team," Dr. Nouraei added.

Dr. Kerklaan is a pioneer in the cannabis sector, who has brought to market many health-focused cannabinoid products. He founded Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, a premium brand built on a deep understanding of patient needs and the health benefits of cannabinoids. He has been involved in all aspects of cannabis product development, manufacturing, and marketing, including the launch of oil extraction and refinement facilities in California and Oregon, the development and formulation of unique products, and the retail of finished products in global markets.

"Dr. Nouraei and the leadership team have built a very solid foundation for the continued growth and success of Micellae which now sits at the forefront of cannabis product innovation with its patent pending technology, and I am proud to be joining the team at this time," said Dr. Kerklaan. "Micellae's approach of developing a data-focused science-first foundation is having a huge impact on improving cannabis product effectiveness. The industry is at a critical stage where product formulations must improve upon the known issues of unpredictable onset times and inconsistent effects. Micellae's O2W technology is achieving this, delivering best-in-class standards for enhancing solubility and bioavailability," added Dr. Kerklaan.

"Andrew's hire marks the next step in Micellae's evolution as a leader in the cannabis sector," highlights pharmaceutical CEO and Micellae Board member Edward Gudaitis. "With the potential for applications of the O2W technology within and beyond cannabinoids, Micellae has entered an exciting phase of development which offers significant implications for pharmaceutical drug delivery and consumer product effectiveness."

About Micellae Delivery Systems Inc.

Micellae is the provider of best-in-class solubility and bioavailability-enhancing technologies for cannabinoids and other cannabis-derived compounds. Founded by world-class researchers at University of Toronto and pharmaceutical industry leaders, Micellae is committed to driving innovation for enhanced therapeutics and consumer cannabis products. Micellae's patent pending O2W technology is the solution beyond nano-emulsification. Addressing significant unmet needs for evidence-based, fast-onset, potent, and sustainable formulations, O2W allows the production of gold-standard Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)-free dosage forms, including capsules, tablets, gummies, chocolates, and beverages. Micellae partners with cannabis companies that aspire to deliver the highest performing, safest, and most sustainable products for their consumers.

