Savills Forms Strategic Alliance with Integrative Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills today announced that it entered into a strategic alliance with Integrative Partners (IP), a certified minority- and women-owned business enterprise (M/WBE) and commercial real estate services firm founded and led by Shawna O. Menifee, a 25-year industry veteran.

The alliance with Savills will allow IP to benefit from Savills global platform and, in turn, will enable Savills to leverage IP's wide-ranging relationships with its national network of minority and women-owned suppliers.

"We are thrilled to form this strategic alliance with Integrative Partners, an organization we hold in high regard. The alliance assists Savills in accomplishing its longstanding goal of bolstering its network of M/WBE-owned third-party vendors and suppliers," said Janet Woods, vice chairman, Northeast region lead at Savills. "We look forward to supporting Shawna and IP by providing the company access to our global platform and deep bench of talented professionals."

Menifee, a widely respected and accomplished industry New York City-based executive, founded IP in 2005 to address supplier diversity initiatives on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, government entities, city agencies, and institutional owners across the country.

Since its founding, IP has built a national network of certified minority and women-owned commercial real estate-centric businesses: a collection that includes top-brokerage professionals, architects, engineers, and legal counsel. IP provides a single source for companies seeking diverse real estate service providers for multimarket initiatives and acts as the liaison and trusted advisor on every transaction.

"I'm extremely excited to be collaborating with Savills and especially motivated by its leadership, the company's global platform, and our like-minded moral compass. The strategic alliance will add extraordinary value for our clients through our impactful synergy," said Menifee.

Menifee has worked with a notable list of organizations, including Coca-Cola, Walmart, Ariel Investments, Uniworld Group, Radio One, FedEx, Skanska, TIAA, Black Enterprise, and Con Edison. Menifee has also worked closely with organizations in the nonprofit sector, including Samaritan Daytop Village, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, New York City Housing Authority, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and US Fund for UNICEF.

IP has longstanding relationships with the Women Business Enterprise National Council, NYC Department of Small Business Services, the National Minority Business Council, Women Presidents' Education Organization, National Minority Supplier Development Council, and Empire State Development. IP was selected and participated with EY's prestigious Entrepreneurs Assess Network, an elite network of entrepreneurs from the Black and Latino high-growth leaders.

