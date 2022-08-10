Wealth of Antiques, Collectibles, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid.com Following $34.6 Million Week

Wealth of Antiques, Collectibles, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid.com Following $34.6 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated over $34.6 million in gross auction proceeds in last week's sales. In a combined total of 1,393 online-only and webcast auctions held from August 1st through 7th, HiBid.com averaged 1.47 million bids on the site per day with over 560,000 lots sold. Thousands of items are now open for bidding across hundreds of auctions, with several auctions currently devoted to antique furniture and housewares, art, vintage collectibles, and much more.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 1st-7th, 2022 , HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $34,625,184

Lots Sold: 563,581

Online-Only Auctions: 1,304

Webcast Auctions: 89

Average Bidders Per Day: 909,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.47 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Old Arno Road Online Auction

Lots include knick-knacks, housewares, and collectibles.

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 2nd-11th

Seller: Gary Realty and Auction

View Auction Items

Quality Antiques and Collectibles

Lots include antique kitchenware and home furnishings, art, and collectibles.

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 27th-August 14th

Seller: Presley Estate Sales & Auctions, LLC

View Auction Items

James B. White Auction

Lots include antique house and stable items, household items, and collectible toys.

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 2nd-22nd

Seller: John T. Henry Auction Co.

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex