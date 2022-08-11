Bright Harbor Healthcare Announces Monmouth County Expansion

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Harbor Healthcare is pleased to announce its expansion into Monmouth County. Bright Harbor Healthcare has been successfully operating the Keeping Families Together program throughout Ocean County for the past four years. On September 1st, 2022, Bright Harbor Healthcare will expand the Keeping Families Together Program to Monmouth County residents.

The Keeping Families Together program is available to families linked with the Division of Child Protection and Permanency and challenged with housing instability and homelessness that may put children at risk of out-of-home placement or delay of familial reunification. The Keeping Families Together Program focuses on helping families overcome obstacles that prevent the family unity they desire. Utilizing a 'housing-first model', Bright Harbor Healthcare's Keeping Families Together team assists families with reunification, housing stability, vocational counseling, substance use services, socialization, self-sufficiency, parenting skills, and the Strengthening Families curriculum.

KFT is funded through a collaboration between The NJ Department of Children and Families and the NJ Department of Consumer Affairs.

The Keeping Families Together Program is only accessible through a referral from the Department of Children and Families. The NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency is responsible for identifying families eligible for this program.

Bright Harbor Healthcare is actively seeking qualified individuals to fill positions in the following areas:

Clinician

Case Manager

Administrative assistant

Any interested applicants can visit https://brightharbor.org/careers/ .

About Bright Harbor Healthcare

At Bright Harbor Healthcare, our mission is to offer a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health, substance abuse, and integrated healthcare services to promote full participation in community life. We work with each individual to address all of their health and wellness issues.

Bright Harbor Healthcare has been a community leader in behavioral healthcare for over sixty years. As a Community Mental Health Center and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Bright Harbor Healthcare offers a full continuum of care for mental health, substance use, and primary care. With innovative treatments such as TMS Therapy for Depression and their Child and Parent Enrichment Services, Bright Harbor Healthcare is continually evolving to meet the needs of its community.

To learn more, please visit our website brightharbor.org .

