THE WEATHER CHANNEL PARTNERS WITH AMOBEE AND OPENAP TO DELIVER DATA-DRIVEN LINEAR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

This solution will bring advanced television capabilities to linear advertisers and unlock the full

potential of The Weather Channel's award-winning content and valuable audience

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel , the top-rated and most widely distributed weather television network in America, announced today it has partnered with Amobee , a global leader in advertising technology that unifies audiences to optimize results. The Weather Channel will license Amobee's platform to provide data-driven linear (DDL) plans for optimized linear television advertising campaigns using advanced audiences activated through OpenAP . The solution will enable advertisers to leverage rich data to more effectively target The Weather Channel's audience segments while improving advertising effectiveness.

(PRNewsfoto/The Weather Channel) (PRNewswire)

The Weather Channel announced today its partnership with Amobee, global leader in advertising technology.

"Savvy marketers increasingly need to reach precise audiences, and having the right data, technology and interoperable partnerships is essential. We are proud to partner with Amobee and expand our existing relationship with OpenAP to make audience-based campaigns easier for advertisers to plan, execute and measure," said Barbara Bekkedahl, President, Ad Sales and Client Partnerships, Weather Group at The Weather Channel.

By leveraging Amobee's planning platform for advanced data insights and targeting capabilities, The Weather Channel's clients will be able to push the boundaries of linear television to create engaging and compelling ad experiences while minimizing ad waste and duplication. Additionally, they will be able to uncover new and data-informed opportunities in real-time to reach the audiences they care most about based on advanced learnings.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Weather Channel as it looks to provide its advertisers with the tools it needs to optimize campaigns while providing granular insight into target audiences which will ultimately advance campaign storytelling," said Stacy Daft GM, Enterprise Commercial Business Development at Amobee.

"By expanding our partnership, The Weather Channel will leverage the interoperability of platforms to enable consistent audience definitions to be used for linear optimization planning, targeting and measurement," said Chris LoRusso, Chief Business Officer at OpenAP. "Advertisers can leverage first- or third-party data to build optimized media plans to drive incremental reach and take a more holistic approach to data activation."

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

About Amobee

Founded in 2005, Amobee is an advertising platform that understands how people consume content. Our goal is to optimize outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Through our platform, we help customers further their audience development, optimize their cross-channel performance across all TV, connected TV, and digital media, and drive new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. Amobee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, we enable advertisers to onboard audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across the largest footprint of premium video advertising. OpenAP makes it possible for unified ID-based audiences to be used for targeting and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments, unlocking transformative insights when using the same audience consistently across all screens. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Weather Channel