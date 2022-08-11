Xinteza Unveils Disruptive Non-Cannabaceae Source for Cannabinoid Biosynthesis in Breakthrough Research Led by Prof. Asaph Aharoni at the Weizmann Institute of Science

Dramatically expands IP portfolio of cannabinoid synthesis related genes and enzymes

Tackles known enzymatic and modification bottlenecks and challenges in biosynthesis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinteza API Ltd., an innovative biosynthesis technology company, announced today that it has expanded its IP portfolio with a breakthrough discovery of a novel, non-cannabis plant-derived production system, which is capable of highly efficient and flawless end-to-end cannabinoid synthesis. The company's IP portfolio is based on a license signed with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Alon Gal, CEO and co-founder, Xinteza API (PRNewswire)

Unlike Cannabis Sativa, which only produces cannabinoids in its female flowering parts, the novel expression system contains cannabinoid enzymatic machinery throughout its entire botanical tissue mass, and thus has the potential to yield a higher active-ingredient-to-biomass ratio than cannabis plants.

"This discovery is a major milestone in the path to uncover and exploit rare and new cannabinoid molecules with potentially novel pharmacological activities," said Prof. Asaph Aharoni, Xinteza's Scientific Co-Founder and Head of the Weizmann Institute of Science Plant Metabolomics Lab and of the Institute's Plant and Environmental Sciences Department. "Moreover, this alternative non-Cannabaceae production system is significantly more amenable than cannabis to genetic engineering and cellular transformation, allowing greater flexibility in a range of biosynthesis enhancement and optimization processes," added Prof. Aharoni.

Biosynthesis technologies have the potential to revolutionize cultivation-and-extraction-based production methods of cannabinoid compounds for CPG and pharma. However, the development of these long-awaited cannabinoid biosynthesis processes has been slowed down and challenged by several enzymatic and genetic modification-related bottlenecks arising from the introduction of cannabis genes into microorganism-based fermentation systems. The discovery of a non-Cannabaceae cannabinoid-producing botanical expression system has the potential to solve and mitigate some of these problems by initiating a novel toolkit of genes and enzymatic machinery. By utilizing this new toolkit, Xinteza aims to design novel pathways for cannabinoid biosynthesis, in order to achieve higher yields and efficiencies, better consistency, purity, and cost effectiveness.

"This revolutionary discovery places Xinteza at the forefront of cannabinoid sourcing and synthesis and is creating excitement in the field" says Alon Gal, CEO of Xinteza API. "The flexibility and efficacy of this extraordinary patent-pending alternative genetic system offers solutions to some of the burning delivery issues currently plaguing our industry. We will continue to advance our research and development of the most innovative and powerful biosynthesis of an array of high-value cannabinoids and to leverage our fast-growing library of genes, enzymes, and novel molecules, while advancing collaborations with leading players in the biosynthesis arena."



About Xinteza API

Xinteza API Ltd. is engaged in the research and discovery of a wide array of new genes and ultra-novel genetic pathways for the biosynthesis of cannabinoids and psychoactive ingredients, and the development of their bio-production methods. Xinteza holds an exclusive license for both cannabinoids and psychoactives from the Weizmann Institute of Science with research led by Prof. Asaph Aharoni and is diligently building an unprecedented portfolio of dozens of related IP assets and patents.

Founded in 2019 and led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, Xinteza's strategic partners include industry players such as IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC)(CSE: IMCC)

Xinteza's goal is to produce a large array of natural lab made minor and modified cannabinoids, and the most sought-after psychoactive ingredients. It focuses on making the production of innovative APIs and AIs for high end CPG and pharma more accessible by implementing its disruptive discoveries of novel genes, genetic pathways, and molecules, and by removing bottlenecks and boosting natural production processes.

About Yeda

Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and recently the CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta®.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences.

For additional information, visit: https://xinteza.com or visit our official LinkedIn Channel.

or contact:

Xinteza API Ltd. – Press, MarCom, Investor Relations

E: info@xinteza.com

Alon Gal, CEO and co-founder

E: alon@xinteza.com

Dr. Zohar Koren, CTO and co-founder

E: zohar@xinteza.com



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876584/Alon_Gal_Xinteza_API_Ltd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876676/Prof_Asaph_Aharoni_Weizmann.jpg

Prof. Asaph Aharoni, Head of Plant Metabolomics Lab and head Plant and Environmental Sciences Department, Weizmann Institute of Science (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinteza API Ltd.