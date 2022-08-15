CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels

PlusCBD™'s latest product leverages CBD and THC to target anxiety and stress

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Softgels to support stress relief and relaxation. The product will be available on +PlusCBD's' website on August 15, 2022.

+PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels is the newest iteration of CV Sciences' top-selling Reserve Collection, the brand's sole THC line. Reserve Softgels are specially formulated to provide a full spectrum of cannabinoids, fostering feelings of calm and relief when consumers require intense support. Reserve Softgels feature a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC (12.5mg CBD to 1.25mg THC), offering a manageable microdose perfect for consumers of all backgrounds and needs. +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Softgels are available in 60-count bottles.

"With the continued success of the Reserve Collection, an easy-to-take softgel is the perfect next addition to provide consumers with an even broader range of form factors," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "CV Sciences consistently aims to offer consumers the highest-quality, most innovative ways to incorporate CBD and THC into their daily lives, actively targeting common issues like anxiety, depression and stress. Our team is proud to introduce +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels: another thoughtfully-formulated product to help consumers improve their quality of life."

The Reserve Softgels join the +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection's product lineup, featuring gummies and oils available in various flavors and potency. Rich and bold, the Reserve Collection elicits powerful feelings of calm, comfort and relief.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also operates a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

