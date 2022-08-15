Invitation to presentation of Isofol´s report for the second quarter of 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) ("Isofol"), will publish the company's results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. On the same day, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with a subsequent question and answer session.

In conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the second quarter of 2022, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast on August 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. CEST. The presentation will be held by Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius and CFO Gustaf Albèrt, who will present and comment the report, followed by a Q&A-session. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time

August 23, 2022, at 12.30 p.m. CEST

Webcast link

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/isofol-medical-q2-2022

Phone number

To participate via telephone, please dial one of the numbers below.

SWE: +46 8 50 51 63 86

UK +44 203 198 48 84

US +1 412 317 6300, PIN 3977834#

The presentation will also be available on Isofol's website after the broadcast:

https://isofolmedical.com/company-presentations/

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

E-mail: gustaf.albert@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)709-16 83 02

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.15 CEST on August 15, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company that is boldly progressing the status quo and advancing current standards of care for people living with cancer by working to improve the efficacy of the current chemotherapeutic standards of care. Singularly focused on developing a first line treatment for most patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), Isofol seeks to elevate current clinical practice by unlocking the full strength of 5-FU with its compound in development. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Merck & Cie, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for use in oncology. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

