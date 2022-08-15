Paul Hastings' IP Practice Adds Preeminent Technology Partner in London

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings LLP today announced that Jason Raeburn has joined the firm's London office as a partner in its elite Intellectual Property practice.

Raeburn's broad and diverse practice includes intellectual property disputes relating to software development and licensing, cloud, and AI-related implementations, combined with deep experience in technology litigation and product counseling involving breach of contract, IT infrastructure, the misuse of data and reputational threats.

His arrival adds further depth to the firm's IP practice and builds on the recent growth of the London litigation team. The growth of litigation and finance in London coincides with the addition of a band one finance team , private equity specialist Tom Cartwright and structured finance partner Jason Brooks , who also joined the firm's London office in recent weeks.

"Jason's familiarity with advising the world's leading technology companies in high-growth and high-impact areas like artificial intelligence and cloud fits well into our strategy of investing in strategic areas that will be increasingly important to our clients as a result of macroeconomic trends," said Seth Zachary , chair of Paul Hastings. "He strengthens the breadth and depth of our IP practice while adding high-value expertise to our growing London office."

"Jason adds market-leading experience serving many of the world's leading technology companies in intellectual property disputes that are mission-critical for their business," said Bruce Wexler , Global Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property practice. "He has established himself on an international level, and we believe he will be a star within Paul Hastings' global platform."

"Widely recognized as a standout litigator, Jason is a gifted practitioner who is capturing notable international attention. We are thrilled to welcome him to our office," said Arun Birla , Chair of the firm's London Office. "Strong global competition and converging technologies leave many firms facing increasingly complex IP challenges, making this an ideal moment to grow this crucial practice area."

In addition to his private practice, Mr. Raeburn sits as a part-time judge in the English High Court, as a Deputy Master of the Chancery Division and as a Judge of the First-Tier Tribunal, hearing specialist appeals. His 2020 appointment to the bench is believed to have made him the youngest judge ever appointed to the High Court in the history of England and Wales.

"Paul Hastings' impressive growth, both in London and beyond, fostered by its collaborative and entrepreneurial culture was one of the most significant factors for making the move," said Mr. Raeburn. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues globally to build upon this exciting practice at the firm."

The London office had a strong financial 2021, increasing revenue by 41% on the back of strong demand in its Litigation, Private Equity, Finance, Structured Credit and Securities & Capital Markets practices, this latest addition signals further growth for the firm.

