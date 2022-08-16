Brazilian Plant-Based Food Innovator Future Farm Partners with Amazon Fresh to Sell Wholesome Meat Alternative Products Nationwide

Future Farm Products Also Now Available at Select Sprouts Farmers Market Locations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian plant-based food innovator and lifestyle brand Future Farm announced today that it is teaming up with two new partners to sell its premium whole-food products across the United States: Amazon Fresh and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Three delicious plant-based protein products are now available through Amazon Fresh nationwide: the Future Burger, Future Beef, and Future Sausage. All three products are 100% plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher and Halal certified, and made with clean and natural ingredients.

Future Farm products will also be available at two Sprouts Farmers Market locations in southern California. Both Amazon Fresh and Sprouts will be distributed through KeHE Distributors as part of Future Farm's latest expansion.

"We're excited to make our vision of a world where people choose to eat more plants, not animals, accessible to more and more people across the United States, and working with these retailers is part of our plan for consistent growth and expansion," stated CEO, Alexandre Ruberti. "We know the customers at Amazon Fresh and Sprouts are aligned with our brand values – sustainable and 100% clean label products. We are delighted to invite them to change the way the world eats."

These partnerships make Future Farm's products available to consumers all across the country, continuing the company's mission to democratize plant-based foods for the good of the planet and wellbeing of future generations.

Most recently, Future Farm partnered with Brazilian pop superstar Anitta to spread awareness of its plant-based offerings and vision for the future of food. This summer, Future Farm has also teamed up with four buzzy Los Angeles-based restaurants for a series of restaurant takeovers featuring one-of-a-kind plant-based menu items, with more to come in other locations!

About Future Farm:

Future Farm is on a mission to change the way the world eats.

Launched in May 2019, Future Farm is the first and leading Latin American food company specializing in plant-based, animal-free meat. Committed to using only real, whole-food ingredients grown from the earth, Future Farm delivers cutting-edge innovation, premium-tasting and cost-competitive options, with a consumer-forward approach to product development and marketing.

In summer 2021, Future Farm broke ground on U.S. soil with Future Burger, as its hero product, along with three other product innovations: Future Beef, Future Meatballs and Future Sausage and will follow up with exciting innovations later in 2022.

Future Farm's products are made with 100% GMO-free soy, peas, chickpeas and other plant-based ingredients and competitively priced at an SRP of $5.29, in an effort to democratize the plant-based meat options for consumers. The U.S. market can expect the brand's continued innovations to span multiple meat, poultry, fish and dairy offerings.

For more information and details on Future Farm's U.S. launch, visit www.futurefarm.io.

