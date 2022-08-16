ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $14.1 billion; Revenues of $1.3 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $77 million;

GAAP net income of $81 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.73; GAAP net EPS of $1.82

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented, "Order backlog growth in the second quarter reflects the continued demand for Elbit Systems' portfolio of leading technological capabilities from customers around the world and supports our future growth prospects.

We continue to make investments in our portfolio that are well aligned with the priority areas of our customers. I believe the trend in global defense budgets combined with an improved operational initiative should support Elbit Systems' long term success."

Second quarter 2022 results:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $1,303.4 million, as compared to $1,302.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $345.9 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $346.6 million (26.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $339.7 million (26.1% of revenues), as compared to $339.2 million (26.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses, net were 96.4 million (7.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 95.4 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $82.8 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $75.4 million (5.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

* see Non-GAAP financial data

General and administrative expenses, net were $72.7 million (5.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $65.9 million (5.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Other operating income, net was $27.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to other operating income of $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Other operating income in 2022 was a result of capital gains from sale of our shares in a subsidiary and sale of a building in Israel.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $103.3 million (7.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $114.9 million (8.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was $115.1 million (8.8% of revenues), as compared to $117.1 million (9.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial expenses, net were $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Other expenses, net were $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Other expenses, net in the second quarter of 2022 includes an amount of $10.6 million related to an adjustment to other comprehensive loss of pension plans as a result of a sale of a subsidiary in Israel.

Taxes on income were $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Equity in net losses of affiliated companies and partnerships were $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to net earnings of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The income in 2021 includes a gain of approximately $10.3 million related to the sale of our shares in an affiliated company.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 was $76.9 million (5.9% of revenues), as compared to $93.4 million (7.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 was $81.2 million (6.2% of revenues), as compared to $101.7 million (7.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Non GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.73 for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.11 for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 were $1.82, as compared to $2.30 in the second quarter of 2021.

* see Non-GAAP financial data

The Company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2022 totaled $14.1 billion. Approximately 74% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 52% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Cash flows used in operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $133.5 million, as compared to cash flows provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $157.1 million. Cash flows in 2022 includes an amount of approximately $76 million of tax payment related to the Company's implementation of the amendment to the law of Encouragement of Capital Investments allowing payment of reduced corporate tax for the release of exempt earnings from "Approved Enterprises" and "Privileged Enterprises" in Israel, as reported in our 2021 annual report.

Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Such disruptions also led to global shortages of electronics and other components, increased costs and extended lead times. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on May 24, 2022, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

During 2021 and the first half of 2022 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We believe that as of June 30, 2022, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

Potential Impact of Increase in Company's Share Price on Employee Compensation Plan Costs:

From the beginning of the third quarter of 2022, the price of the Company's shares have increased significantly. If the share price remains at current levels, or further increases, there would be a significant increase in compensation expenses, related to the Company's stock price linked employee compensation plans.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2022

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2021

Three

months

ended

June 30, 2022

Three

months ended

June 30,

2021

Year

ended

December

31, 2021



















GAAP gross profit $ 666.7

$ 620.5

$ 339.7

$ 339.2

$ 1,358.0 Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12.6

12.3

6.2

7.4

26.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 679.3

$ 632.8

$ 345.9

$ 346.6

$ 1,384.7 Percent of revenues 25.6 %

26.1 %

26.5 %

26.6 %

26.2 %



















GAAP operating income $ 173.7

$ 201.0

$ 115.1

$ 117.1

$ 418.5 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 26.3

21.6

15.4

12.5

47.0 Capital gain (30.9)

(14.7)

(27.2)

(14.7)

(14.7) Non-GAAP operating income $ 169.1

$ 207.9

$ 103.3

$ 114.9

$ 450.8 Percent of revenues 6.4 %

8.6 %

7.9 %

8.8 %

8.5 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems'

shareholders $ 133.9

$ 174.3

$ 81.2

$ 101.7

$ 274.4 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 26.3

21.6

15.4

12.5

47.0 Capital gain (20.0)

(24.9)

(16.3)

(24.9)

(24.9) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value

method —

(1.5)

—

(1.5)

(17.3) Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses (8.4)

—

(3.7)

4.2

10.6 Tax effect and other tax items, net (0.6)

0.2

0.3

1.4

77.8 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 131.2

$ 169.7

$ 76.9

$ 93.4

$ 367.6 Percent of revenues 4.9 %

7.0 %

5.9 %

7.2 %

7.0 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.01

$ 3.94

$ 1.82

$ 2.30

$ 6.20 Adjustments, net (0.06)

(0.11)

(0.09)

(0.19)

2.10 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 2.95

$ 3.83

$ 1.73

$ 2.11

$ 8.30

Recent Events:

On May 31, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a $69 million contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be delivered over a period of three years.

On June 2, 2022, the Company announced that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency, issued its rating report regarding the Series B, C and D Notes, issued by the Company in 2021 (the "Notes") and reaffirmed the Notes' "ilAA" (on local scaling) rating with a stable outlook.

On June 27, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $70 million contract to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) solution to an international customer. The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years.

On June 29, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $220 million contract to supply precision guidance kits for airborne munitions to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a period of 15 months.

On June 30, 2022, the Company announced, further to the Company's announcement of October 21, 2021, that it completed the sale of all ordinary shares held by its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems Ltd. ("IMI"), in IMI's 84.98%-owned subsidiary, Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. (TASE: ASHO) ("Ashot") and all capital notes of Ashot held by IMI and Elbit Systems, to FIMI Opportunity Funds ("FIMI"), for approximately $84 million in cash (approximately NIS 291 million). The closing followed receipt of all the required regulatory approvals.

On June 30, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at $548 million to supply military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to the Armed Forces of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.

On July 5, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a $80 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Counter Measures ("DIRCM") and airborne EW systems for a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

On July 13, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at $660 million to provide intelligence systems for a country in Europe. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.

On July 18, 2022, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation was awarded a contract valued at approximately $33 million from AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE), to supply Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Boeing 737NG aircraft. The contract will be executed through 2023.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $ 0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend's record date is October 6, 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 24, 2022, after deduction of taxes at the source, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flow

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands of US Dollar)









As of

June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2021

(Audited)







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,272

$ 258,993







Short-term bank deposits 1,109

1,185







Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,725,427

2,770,124







Other receivables and prepaid expenses 296,428

279,228







Inventories, net 1,813,316

1,670,474







Total current assets 5,083,552

4,980,004























Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 169,558

182,553







Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 369,411

316,074







Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 124,632

133,505







Deferred income taxes, net 51,758

65,274







Severance pay fund 246,599

301,192







Total 961,958

998,598























Operating lease right of use assets 408,664

416,383







Property, plant and equipment, net 877,726

902,684







Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,933,208

2,019,675







Total assets $ 9,265,108

$ 9,317,344























Liabilities and Equity













Short-term bank credit and loans $ 218,342

$ 27,676







Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 77,219

78,682







Operating lease liabilities 71,316

76,778







Trade payables 1,070,380

1,023,679







Other payables and accrued expenses 1,235,203

1,314,321







Contract liabilities 1,686,332

1,502,955







Total current liabilities 4,358,792

4,024,091























Long-term loans, net of current maturities 379,110

356,624







Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 416,226

528,324







Employee benefit liabilities 750,025

884,353







Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 123,067

141,451







Contract liabilities 151,246

293,984







Operating lease liabilities 345,595

386,644







Other long-term liabilities 198,980

155,610







Total long-term liabilities 2,364,249

2,746,990























Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,539,764

2,531,635







Non-controlling interests 2,303

14,628







Total equity 2,542,067

2,546,263







Total liabilities and equity $ 9,265,108

$ 9,317,344









ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Six months

ended June

30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Six months

ended June

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Three

months

ended June

30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Three

months

ended June

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2021

(Audited) Revenues $ 2,656,179

$ 2,420,652

$ 1,303,374

$ 1,302,373

$ 5,278,521 Cost of revenues 1,989,507

1,800,110

963,647

963,171

3,920,473 Gross profit 666,672

620,542

339,727

339,202

1,358,048 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 197,032

179,670

96,353

95,412

395,087 Marketing and selling, net 169,754

126,857

82,779

75,373

291,751 General and administrative, net 157,054

127,704

72,730

65,945

267,362 Other operating income, net (30,900)

(14,660)

(27,249)

(14,660)

(14,660) Total operating expenses 492,940

419,571

224,613

222,070

939,540 Operating income 173,732

200,971

115,114

117,132

418,508



















Financial expenses, net (8,209)

(7,295)

(9,290)

(7,073)

(40,393) Other income (expense), net (13,918)

(4,665)

(12,091)

(1,419)

5,336 Income before income taxes 151,605

189,011

93,733

108,640

383,451 Taxes on income (20,745)

(30,893)

(12,776)

(20,091)

(131,387) Income after taxes on income 130,860

158,118

80,957

88,549

252,064



















Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliated

companies and partnerships 2,910

16,491

(135)

13,463

22,599



















Net income $ 133,770

$ 174,609

$ 80,822

$ 102,012

$ 274,663



















Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 161

(352)

345

(285)

(313) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems

Ltd.'s shareholders $ 133,931

$ 174,257

$ 81,167

$ 101,727

$ 274,350



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 3.02

$ 3.94

$ 1.83

$ 2.30

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 3.01

$ 3.94

$ 1.82

$ 2.30

$ 6.20



















Weighted average number of shares used

in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,304

44,200

44,321

44,200

44,204 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,552

44,247

44,580

44,247

44,278

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)

Six months

ended June

30, 2022

(Unaudited)

Six months

ended June

30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2021

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 133,770

$ 174,609

$ 274,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 81,874

73,320

153,091 Stock-based compensation 3,729

1,916

5,312 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 410

—

399 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (5,442)

10,645

39,095 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (8,805)

(14,457)

(14,457) Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value

method (17,318)

(947)

(15,153) Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of

dividend received (*) 6,075

(2,732)

7,724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (61,009)

(52,341)

(430,296) Increase in inventories, net (178,274)

(192,102)

(336,221) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses (73,274)

(151,066)

105,201 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (53,976)

(1,117)

9,834 Increase in contract liabilities 38,770

311,405

617,740 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (133,470)

157,133

416,932 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (107,266)

(70,558)

(188,624) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash consumed (3,390)

(383,006)

(385,011) Deferred payment on acquisition —

(60,560)

(60,560) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (2,268)

(2,583)

(1,828) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 10,192

19,137

25,745 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and business operation 93,138

16,177

16,177 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 116

133

481 Investment in short-term deposits, net 1,972

(396)

5,899 Net cash used in investing activities (7,506)

(481,656)

(587,721) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 21

1

20 Repayment of long-term loans (4,208)

(67,613)

(536,062) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 38,776

475,328

476,273 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (65,374)

—

— Issuance of series B, C, and D Notes, net of issuance costs —

—

575,249 Dividends paid (42,483)

(58,842)

(79,175) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 202,523

(91,722)

(285,317) Net cash provided by financing activities 129,255

257,152

150,988 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,721)

(67,371)

(19,801) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 258,993

278,794

278,794 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 247,272

$ 211,423

$ 258,993











(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 8,985

$ 13,759

$ 30,323

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars) Consolidated revenues by areas of operation:

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Six

months

ended

June 30,

2021

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2021

% Airborne systems $ 1,006.2

37.9 %

$ 928.0

38.3 %

$ 504.9

38.7 %

$ 516.9

39.7 % Land systems 568.9

21.4 %

584.4

24.1 %

268.6

20.6 %

284.3

21.8 % C4ISR systems 772.9

29.1 %

602.3

24.9 %

387.6

29.7 %

342.2

26.3 % Electro-optic systems 235.0

8.8 %

202.9

8.4 %

115.2

8.8 %

105.7

8.1 % Other (mainly non-defense

engineering and production

services) 73.2

2.8 %

103.1

4.3 %

27.1

2.2 %

53.3

4.1 % Total $ 2,656.2

100.0 %

$ 2,420.7

100.0 %

$ 1,303.4

100.0 %

$ 1,302.4

100.0 %

































Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:

Six months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Six months

ended

June 30,

2021

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2021

% Israel $ 547.2

20.6 %

$ 552.9

22.8 %

$ 261.6

20.1 %

$ 268.9

20.6 % North America 703.9

26.5 %

793.8

32.8 %

341.4

26.2 %

443.9

34.1 % Europe 511.9

19.3 %

393.6

16.3 %

257.3

19.7 %

208.1

16.0 % Asia-Pacific 778.0

29.3 %

572.7

23.7 %

375.7

28.8 %

343.2

26.4 % Latin America 34.0

1.3 %

62.8

2.6 %

20.8

1.6 %

27.5

2.1 % Other countries 81.2

3.0 %

44.9

1.8 %

46.6

3.6 %

10.8

0.8 % Total $ 2,656.2

100.0 %

$ 2,420.7

100.0 %

$ 1,303.4

100.0 %

$ 1,302.4

100.0 %

