MAMMOTH HOLDINGS OPENS CAR WASH LOCATION IN PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, launched its newest location on August 5th in Prattville, Alabama, which will operate under "The Wash" banner, one of Mammoth's recent brand acquisitions. The site, located outside Montgomery, Alabama, features a new building and equipment, and highlights Mammoth's rapidly accelerating ground-up development strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Mammoth Expands Alabama Footprint with Greenfield Development

"The Wash in Prattville is a step forward in our vision to open 500 sites over the next 5 years," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy and opening the Prattville location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing acquisition activity."

The Prattville location is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the coming months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the United States. The Wash locations expand Mammoth's footprint within the Alabama market to 18 operating locations.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 106 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 106 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings