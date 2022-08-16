Poly's Latest Research Indicates that Employers Should Aim to Magnetize, Instead of Mandate, a Return to the Office

Findings show collaboration tools designed to deliver workplace equity are fundamental in today's hybrid landscape

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Poly (NYSE: POLY) today indicates that the key to a successful return to office (RTO) is reliant on an organization's hybrid work strategy. The "Journey to Hybrid Working" report highlights that getting employees back to the office in a hybrid model is being impacted by a reluctance to return, with employees citing concerns over work-life balance and productivity.

"In today's modern day hybrid working landscape, it's become imperative that organizations deliver an equitable work experience for those in the office and those working remotely," said Carl Wiese, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Poly. "To navigate a successful return to the office, employers need to take into account the total workplace experience, which consists of workspaces, preferred workstyles, and the right collaboration technology that enables employees to do their best work."

Poly research shows that the quantity of office-based workers that spend more than half of their time in the office has dropped substantially (down 25 percent). Cost-of-living and inflation has some employees questioning the value of going to the office, causing them to potentially choose between travelling to work or spending their time and money elsewhere. To navigate a successful return to office we need to embrace the culture and values of today's hybrid workforce.

"True flexibility in the world of work comes from a mix of work modes. The return to the office is an essential part of that mix," said Jeremy Myerson, Director of WORKTECH Academy. "If organizations want to properly implement a hybrid working model, then they need to move faster to bring at least some of their people back to the office."

Ultimately, the ability to deliver workplace equity, whether in-office or remote, is the key to the future of hybrid work.

To learn more about how organizations can reset their return to office efforts, please download Poly's report, developed in partnership with workplace research platform WORKTECH Academy: A Reset for Return to Office? The Journey to Hybrid Working .



