MGM RESORTS FOUNDATION AWARDS NEARLY $2 MILLION IN GRANTS TO AREA NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MGM Resorts Foundation (the "Foundation") has awarded nearly $2 million in the form of 82 grants to nonprofit organizations located in communities around the country in which MGM Resorts operates, including Southern Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Northeast Ohio, the DC Metropolitan area and Western Massachusetts. Funding was awarded to organizations that provide basic needs services to community residents.

MGM Resorts Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The funds are the result of contributions made to the Community Grant Fund by MGM Resorts employees as well as guests. Grant decisions are made by the Company's Community Grant Councils, a voluntary committee of employees who represent their respective regions. The committee distributes donations not ear-marked for specific nonprofit organizations or programs into a grant fund with awards based on a competitive proposal process.

"Year after year we are amazed at the generosity of our employees and now guests. In 2022, MGM Resorts employees gave to 82 nonprofit organizations that serve the communities where we live and work," said Maria Jose Gatti, Executive Director of Community Engagement for MGM Resorts International. "On behalf of our grant recipients, thank you to those who gave to the Community Grant Fund, providing vital assistance to our communities, including medical care, mental health counseling, food and shelter."

The MGM Resorts Foundation was established in 2002 as an opportunity for MGM Resorts employees to contribute to important charitable causes. Since inception, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and supported more than 1,500 charitable organizations.

MGM Resorts is committed to strengthening the livelihood, capacity and resiliency of communities, developing sustainable institutions, supporting good jobs, promoting next generation skill development and collaborating with the public sector, policy makers, educators and nonprofit organizations. MGM Resorts holds a bold vision for social impact and sustainability through "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet." Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Company set concrete goals that are woven into the business' strategic plans. Click here to learn more about Focused on What Matters.

To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

About the MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees and guests of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Crystal McNeal

Executive Director, Internal Brand and Social Impact & Sustainability Communications

cmcneal@mgmresorts.com

702-918-0296

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The MGM Resorts Foundation