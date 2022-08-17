Spirit of Gallo expands tequila offering with Komos, the highest-rated tequila portfolio

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As tequila sales continue to outpace all other traditional spirit categories*, Spirit of Gallo has announced a strategic investment in the Tequila Komos brand, the highest-rated tequila portfolio, assuming U.S. distribution rights effective immediately.

Conceptualized and founded by former Master Sommelier and industry visionary Richard Betts and entrepreneur Joe Marchese, Komos is a luxury spirit born from the vision to honor all of life's moments and designed to redefine the category through innovation and inclusivity by expanding the reach of Ultra-Luxury Tequila to more occasions and more people.

Globally inspired, Komos combines the highest artistry in tequila-making with inspiration from Betts' wine-making background; crafting a tequila where the occasion informs the production. This commitment to delivering a high quality, robust flavor experience from an Ultra-Luxury Tequila has earned the Komos trilogy some of the highest accolades, including the first and only 100-point score for tequila from The Tasting Panel magazine for Tequila Komos Extra Añejo***. With prestigious placement on top shelves internationally, the handmade ceramic Komos bottle recalls Mediterranean traditions in a sleek and premium expression that are designed to be easily upcycled.

"In 2021, the Tequila category grew +17% with 81% of the growth coming from the Premium+ category**. Bolstering our portfolio with Komos unlocks significant potential for our partners in this flourishing market," said Britt West, Sr. Vice President and General Manager for Spirit of Gallo. "Through refined artistry, innovation and commitment to quality, Komos is best-in-class in its category, allowing Spirit of Gallo to build on the momentum of consumer demand and propel the brand, along with the Ultra-Luxury Tequila segment, into uncharted territory across the globe," he adds.

"We are deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with the legendary Gallo family who have been remarkable brand builders over the last century," expressed Richard Betts, Co-Founder and CEO of Tequila Komos. "We look forward to Komos leading the Ultra-Luxury Tequila category with the Spirit of Gallo and sharing refined revelry not just in North America, but around the world."

The Tequila Komos portfolio is comprised of Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa and Extra Añejo.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

(*IRI – MULO + Liquor, YTD 7/17/22; **IWSR Database; ***The Tasing Panel Magazine, January/February 2022 issue)

About Tequila Komos

Tequila Komos is the category redefining line of ultra-luxury tequilas available in three expressions: Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa, and Extra Añejo crafted by former-Master Sommelier and industry visionary, Richard Betts. Tasting Panel Magazine rated Komos the highest-rated tequila portfolio ever, including the first and only 100-point score. Komos is distributed throughout the US, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is the flagship brand from parent company CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group). For more information, please visit www.Komos.com.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the fourth largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as Diplomatico Rum, The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

Press contacts:

E. & J. Gallo Winery / Spirit of Gallo:

Krista Noonan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications & PR

Email: Krista.Noonan@ejgallo.com

Tequila Komos:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

Email: amelie@theashimagroup.com

